General election 2024: Labour’s Chris Kane lands shock victory over SNP in Stirling and Strathallan

Labour have won Stirling and Strathallan in a shock loss for the SNP.

The SNP’s Alyn Smith, who has been MP for Stirling since 2019, lost the seat, which now incorporates parts of the old Ochil and South Perthshire constituency.

Labour’s Chris Kane won 16,856 votes, on a turnout of 66%.

Smith previously held a 9,254 majority.

In third was Conservative candidate Neil Benny with 9,469 votes.

Other candidates included Bill McDonald for Reform UK, Andrew Adam for the Scottish Green Party and Hamish Taylor for the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Smith left the count immediately after the declaration, without speaking to The Courier.

Mr Kane told The Courier: “It’s humbling. It is energising. A whole mix of emotions, but I feel determined to represent this constituency.

“This is my home – I was born here, I’m raising my family here and I’m invested in this community and I will deliver the change that people have voted for.”

He added that he intends to “hit the ground running”, addressing the issues that matter the most in Stirling and Strathallan from tomorrow.

“People have voted for change,” said Mr Kane. “And in effect what they’ve done is they’ve voted to start the process and now we feel the weight of that responsibility and a Labour Government, which it looks like we’re heading for.

“I’m not counting chickens yet but it looks like that direction.

“We need to hit the ground running and deliver the change that people need because we have had 17 years of an SNP government that isn’t delivering for people and they notice that in their day to day lives.

“We’ve had 14 years of a Conservative government that’s been frankly chaotic and I’m delighted that we’re moving on.”

How has Stirling voted in the past?

Stirling and Strathallan was one to watch with a three-way race between the SNP, Labour and the Conservatives.

Since 1983, voters in Stirling have elected MPs from all three parties at different general elections.

Scottish Secretary Michael Forsyth was booted from office by his Stirling constituents in a Labour landslide nationally in 1997.

Voters once again showed they were willing to look elsewhere on the ballot in 2015. As the SNP swept Scotland, Stirling was one of the biggest losses for Labour.

Since then, Stirling has switched between the SNP and Conservatives, with Labour often coming in a close third place.

Despite securing a majority of over 10,000 in 2015, the SNP’s Steven Paterson lost out to Conservative challenger Stephen Kerr in the snap election of 2017.

Two years later voters changed their minds once again, opting for the former SNP MEP Alyn Smith.

