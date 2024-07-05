General election 2024: Labour’s Chris Kane lands shock victory over SNP in Stirling and Strathallan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

General election 2024: Labour’s Chris Kane lands shock victory over SNP in Stirling and Strathallan

The SNP's Alyn Smith, who has been MP for Stirling since 2019, lost the seat, which now incorporates parts of the old Ochil and South Perthshire constituency.

By Isla Glen
Labour's Chris Kane won in a shock upset for the SNP.

Labour have won Stirling and Strathallan in a shock loss for the SNP.

Labour’s Chris Kane won 16,856 votes, on a turnout of 66%.

Smith previously held a 9,254 majority.

Alyn Smith.

In third was Conservative candidate Neil Benny with 9,469 votes.

Other candidates included Bill McDonald for Reform UK, Andrew Adam for the Scottish Green Party and Hamish Taylor for the Liberal Democrats.

Conservative Councillor Neil Benny.

Mr Smith left the count immediately after the declaration, without speaking to The Courier.

Mr Kane told The Courier: “It’s humbling. It is energising. A whole mix of emotions, but I feel determined to represent this constituency.

“This is my home – I was born here, I’m raising my family here and I’m invested in this community and I will deliver the change that people have voted for.”

He added that he intends to “hit the ground running”, addressing the issues that matter the most in Stirling and Strathallan from tomorrow.

Chris Kane is “delighted” for the Conservatives to be moving out of government. 

“People have voted for change,” said Mr Kane. “And in effect what they’ve done is they’ve voted to start the process and now we feel the weight of that responsibility and a Labour Government, which it looks like we’re heading for.

“I’m not counting chickens yet but it looks like that direction.

“We need to hit the ground running and deliver the change that people need because we have had 17 years of an SNP government that isn’t delivering for people and they notice that in their day to day lives.

“We’ve had 14 years of a Conservative government that’s been frankly chaotic and I’m delighted that we’re moving on.”

How has Stirling voted in the past?

Stirling and Strathallan was one to watch with a three-way race between the SNP, Labour and the Conservatives.

Since 1983, voters in Stirling have elected MPs from all three parties at different general elections.

Scottish Secretary Michael Forsyth was booted from office by his Stirling constituents in a Labour landslide nationally in 1997.

Voters once again showed they were willing to look elsewhere on the ballot in 2015. As the SNP swept Scotland, Stirling was one of the biggest losses for Labour.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon campaigning alongside Alyn Smith in 2019. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Since then, Stirling has switched between the SNP and Conservatives, with Labour often coming in a close third place.

Despite securing a majority of over 10,000 in 2015, the SNP’s Steven Paterson lost out to Conservative challenger Stephen Kerr in the snap election of 2017.

Two years later voters changed their minds once again, opting for the former SNP MEP Alyn Smith.

See more results from across Scotland on our tracker page.

