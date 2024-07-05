EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone set to sign Ghana defender Aaron Essel

St Johnstone are set to sign Ghana under-20 international, Aaron Essel.

As revealed in Courier Sport last month, the Perth club have identified the 18-year-old defender as a potential summer recruit.

It is understood that a deal has been agreed, with the process underway to cut through the red tape and make the centre-back a Saints player.

Essel has captained his country’s under-20 side and can also play as a holding midfielder or right-back.

He has been a regular with Ghanaian Premier League team, Bechem United.

Manager Craig Levein has prioritised central defence as an area of his squad in need of strengthening.

Liam Gordon, Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan have all moved on, with Luke Robinson returning to Wigan Athletic.

Jack Sanders has been recruited from Kilmarnock, with Sam McClelland returning from his successful loan at Dundee United.

And Kyle Cameron of Notts County is also understood to be on the verge of a move to McDiarmid Park.

Given his age, Essel is viewed as a player Saints would seek to develop.