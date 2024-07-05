EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone set to sign Ghana defender Aaron Essel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone set to sign Ghana defender Aaron Essel

The under-20 international is viewed as an exciting prospect.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein has identified Aaron Essel as a summer recruit.
Craig Levein has identified Aaron Essel as a summer recruit. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are set to sign Ghana under-20 international, Aaron Essel.

As revealed in Courier Sport last month, the Perth club have identified the 18-year-old defender as a potential summer recruit.

It is understood that a deal has been agreed, with the process underway to cut through the red tape and make the centre-back a Saints player.

Essel has captained his country’s under-20 side and can also play as a holding midfielder or right-back.

He has been a regular with Ghanaian Premier League team, Bechem United.

Manager Craig Levein has prioritised central defence as an area of his squad in need of strengthening.

Liam Gordon, Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan have all moved on, with Luke Robinson returning to Wigan Athletic.

Jack Sanders has been recruited from Kilmarnock, with Sam McClelland returning from his successful loan at Dundee United.

And Kyle Cameron of Notts County is also understood to be on the verge of a move to McDiarmid Park.

Given his age, Essel is viewed as a player Saints would seek to develop.

