St Johnstone tracking Ghana centre-back Aaron Essel

St Johnstone are tracking Ghana international defender, Aaron Essel.

The 18-year-old centre-back has captained his country’s under-20 side and can play as a holding midfielder or right-back.

He is a regular with Ghanaian Premier League team, Bechem United.

Courier Sport understands that Saints have Essel on their radar as Craig Levein seeks to strengthen his squad for the start of the new season.

Essel was one of the star performers in the recent African Games which Ghana won and, despite his age, a call-up to their full squad has been talked about.

Saints return for pre-season training on Monday and Levein has already made two signings – former Hearts striker, Uche Ikpeazu, and Airdrie goalkeeper, Josh Rae.

Defensive changes

Central defence is likely to be an area of significant change at McDiarmid Park in the new campaign.

Sam McClelland returns from his loan at Dundee United, Andy Considine has been released, Liam Gordon has strong interest from Leagues One and Two in England and there has been no word on whether Ryan McGowan will remain with the club for a further season.

Levein hasn’t been afraid to explore different avenues in building his squads down the years.

Morgaro Gomis (via English non-league and Cowdenbeath) and Prince Bauben (a free agent after being ineligible to progress to professional level with Ajax) became big success stories at Dundee United, while Perth January recruit, Adama Sidibeh, earned his first two caps for The Gambia recently after he was spotted playing in the seventh tier of English football.