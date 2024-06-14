St Johnstone tracking Ghana centre-back Aaron Essel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone tracking Ghana centre-back Aaron Essel

The African defender has captained his country at under-20 level.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is tracking centre-back, Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is tracking centre-back, Aaron Essel. Image: SNS

St Johnstone are tracking Ghana international defender, Aaron Essel.

The 18-year-old centre-back has captained his country’s under-20 side and can play as a holding midfielder or right-back.

He is a regular with Ghanaian Premier League team, Bechem United.

Courier Sport understands that Saints have Essel on their radar as Craig Levein seeks to strengthen his squad for the start of the new season.

Essel was one of the star performers in the recent African Games which Ghana won and, despite his age, a call-up to their full squad has been talked about.

Saints return for pre-season training on Monday and Levein has already made two signings – former Hearts striker, Uche Ikpeazu, and Airdrie goalkeeper, Josh Rae.

Defensive changes

Central defence is likely to be an area of significant change at McDiarmid Park in the new campaign.

Sam McClelland returns from his loan at Dundee United, Andy Considine has been released, Liam Gordon has strong interest from Leagues One and Two in England and there has been no word on whether Ryan McGowan will remain with the club for a further season.

Levein hasn’t been afraid to explore different avenues in building his squads down the years.

Morgaro Gomis (via English non-league and Cowdenbeath) and Prince Bauben (a free agent after being ineligible to progress to professional level with Ajax) became big success stories at Dundee United, while Perth January recruit, Adama Sidibeh, earned his first two caps for The Gambia recently after he was spotted playing in the seventh tier of English football.

