St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh makes first Gambia start but Johnathan McKinstry’s side suffer defeat to Gabon

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh made his first start for his country on Tuesday night.

But, despite playing the full match, he couldn’t help prevent The Gambia from suffering World Cup qualifying defeat to Gabon.

Johnathan McKinstry’s side picked up where they left off against the Seychelles on Saturday by earning a half-time lead thanks to Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.

A powercut forced a 45-minute delay before the second half could get underway and the hosts were the better team after restart, going 3-1 in front.

The Gambia did pull a goal back but the match finished 3-2.

Saints return for pre-season training next week and Sidibeh is likely to be given extra time off.

Of the other players who have be on international duty, Dan Phillips is expected to leave despite being made three contract offers, Dimitar Mitov didn’t feature in either of Bulgaria’s two friendlies and Max Kucheriavyi’s Ukraine under-23 side face the Ivory Coast in the final of the Maurice Revello tournament in France on Sunday.