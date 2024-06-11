A powercut forced a 45-minute delay before the second half could get underway and the hosts were the better team after restart, going 3-1 in front.
The Gambia did pull a goal back but the match finished 3-2.
Saints return for pre-season training next week and Sidibeh is likely to be given extra time off.
Of the other players who have be on international duty, Dan Phillips is expected to leave despite being made three contract offers, Dimitar Mitov didn’t feature in either of Bulgaria’s two friendlies and Max Kucheriavyi’s Ukraine under-23 side face the Ivory Coast in the final of the Maurice Revello tournament in France on Sunday.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh makes first Gambia start but Johnathan McKinstry’s side suffer defeat to Gabon
Conversation