Craig Levein best signings XI including Dundee United duo who later starred for St Johnstone

The Saints manager did some impressive recruitment business at Hearts and United.

Craig Levein with Andy Webster.
Craig Levein with Andy Webster. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Craig Levein is embarking upon his first summer transfer window as a St Johnstone manager and has already secured striker, Uche Ikpeazu, on a two-year contract.

The Perth boss’s options were limited in January but he will have far greater scope to shape a squad over the next few months.

It bodes well that there were more hits than misses in the winter.

Benji Kimpioka came up with a couple of crucial winning goals and looked a more rounded forward by the end of the season than when he arrived from Sweden.

And Adama Sidibeh’s upward trajectory has been even steeper, with his five goals in eight games playing a huge part in keeping Saints in the Premiership.

Connor Smith made less of an impact and has been linked with a summer switch to Hamilton Accies, while David Keltjens was part of the team that finished the campaign on a high at Fir Park.

Sidibeh, in particular, is an example of the type of footballer who can be found on the McDiarmid Park club’s budget.

Courier Sport picks out a team of 11 signings Levein has made in the past who give further evidence that he can spot a player.

Lukasz Zaluska

Levein brought the Polish goalkeeper to Dundee United from Korona Kielce in the summer of 2007.

Midway through the 07/08 season – after starring for United – he signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Celtic.

“It’s a short career,” said Levein. “I know that myself having had injuries.

Lukasz Zaluska. Image: DC Thomson.
Lukasz Zaluska. Image:

“But, in all honesty, I believe that football-wise it’s not a good decision for him. I don’t think he’s going there as the number one goalkeeper.

“He’s only played maybe 40 or 50 games for Dundee United and he hasn’t got a lot of experience.”

Zaluska didn’t become a Celtic No.1 but he did play 47 times for the Hoops.

Sean Dillon

The Irishman was Levein’s first signing as United manager and many years later, when he reflected on the deal to recruit the versatile defender from Shelbourne, he described Dillon as one of his best.

Still going strong at Montrose, he played across the back four, in midfield, earned a testimonial with the Tangerines and lifted the Scottish Cup.

Andy Webster

Paying £75,000 for a centre-back who hadn’t even played in the second tier of Scottish football, let alone the first, was a gamble.

Webster went from running out at Stranraer in the maroon of Arbroath to Celtic Park in the maroon of Hearts within the space of a month.

Andy Webster was a key player for Craig Levein in his first spell as Hearts manager.
Andy Webster was a key player for Craig Levein in his first spell as Hearts manager. Image: SNS.

It was a gamble that paid off spectacularly for Levein.

In his five years at Tynecastle (the first spell), Webster became an international and one of the best Scottish centre-halves of his generation.

Morgaro Gomis

Gomis’ road to Tannadice started with Windsor & Eton, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Lewes and Cowdenbeath.

Morgaro Gomis in action for Dundee United against Rangers.
Morgaro Gomis in action for Dundee United against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Levein saw enough of him in a Central Park cup tie to be persuaded that the French holding midfielder had the footballing attributes to make a giant leap.

And he was proved spot on, with Gomis enjoying a long career as a full-time player.

Prince Bauben

When Bauben was 19, he earned a three-year contract with United, having been invited by Levein to Tayside for a trial during pre-season.

Before that he’d been playing on public parks in Manchester.

Bauben took his chance and would become a Ghanaian international.

Danny Swanson

By the time Levein was the Scotland manager his high opinion of the man he took from Berwick Rangers to Tannadice hadn’t changed.

“I’ve said on a number of occasions that he’s without doubt the most talented player that I’ve worked with,” explaining why Swanson was on his radar for an international call-up.

Given the success he later enjoyed at McDiarmid Park (three times being signed by Tommy Wright), St Johnstone fans can understand Levein’s assessment.

Jean Louis-Valois

In 2022, Levein chose the Frenchman ahead of Craig Conway in his best XI, which was quite the accolade.

He highlighted to Football Scotland the “unpredictability and sheer class in possession of the ball”.

“I normally liked my wingers to get up and down the pitch but he had something different,” said Levein.

Signed for Hearts from Luton Town after a dispute with Joe Kinnear, Valois was man of the match on his Tynecastle debut – a 5-1 victory against Hibs.

Fran Sandaza

Sandaza joins Swanson as a Levein signing at United who would later star at McDiarmid Park.

Tannadice was Sandaza’s first chance of senior, professional football and he seized it.

Ten goals in his first season – half of those against the Old Firm – laid the foundations for a long career.

Fran Sandaza celebrates scoring against Celtic.
Fran Sandaza celebrates scoring against Celtic. Image: SNS.

United fans would have loved him to stay for longer and the same would be the case for Saints supporters after his one year with them.

Sandaza was one of the best penalty box predators either club has had in the last couple of decades.

Ricardo Fuller

Ironically, one of the reasons Fuller ended up at Tynecastle for a loan spell was an ankle ligament injury sustained by now Saints assistant manager, Andy Kirk.

Craig Levein and Ricardo Fuller were a good combination.
Craig Levein and Ricardo Fuller were a good combination. Image: SNS.

Ten goals in seven months was a hugely impressive return and Levein’s judgment was backed up by the career the Jamaican centre-forward would go on to enjoy in England, playing for nine clubs south of the border.

Mark de Vries

Encouragingly for Saints fans, Levein has a good success rate in terms of strikers.

De Vries played for him at three different clubs but his best spell was undoubtedly the first.

A free transfer signing from the Dutch second division, he scored 15 in his first of two-and-a-half seasons at Hearts (four in one Edinburgh derby).

There was also a winner against Bordeaux in Europe.

Osman Sow

Underwhelming with United and decent with Dundee, Sow was a striker with immense promise when Levein signed him for Hearts in his role as director of football.

Over two seasons between 2014 and 2016 he averaged nearly a goal every two games – helping the Jam Tarts back into the top-flight and then helping to keep them there – and was sold to a club in China for £1 million.

Conversation