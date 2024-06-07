Dundee mum fears for local kids’ safety after finding 50 Valium tablets on street

A Dundee mum says she fears for the safety of local kids after finding a packet of 50 Valium tablets on the street.

Karen Ann discovered what are thought to be class C street Valium tablets near her home on Balmoral Gardens on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was chatting with neighbours when they noticed the bag near the kerb.

Karen says the tablets could have fallen into the hands of children.

She said: “I’ve lived here for nine years but over the last few months we’ve seen things getting progressively worse.

Drug dealing ‘at all times of day and night’ on Douglas street

“There is drug dealing at all times of the day and night.

“Someone was off their face and dropped something as they were leaving the street.

“We went over and discovered a bag which had 50 tablets in it.

“We had a general idea of what they were and we contacted the police.

“The call handler said they were suspected street Valium given the description.”

The mum of two says she has been looking for a move away from her council home on the street in recent years due to anti-social issues.

She said: “I have been sick with worry thinking about if young kids had picked these tablets up.

“Thankfully this hasn’t happened in this case but what’s to stop it happening in the future?

Council ‘taking appropriate action’ over drugs issues

“The police are never away from here but the problem with drug dealing is ongoing and getting worse.

“I’ve got disability nurses who come to visit me but they have to come in pairs for their own safety.

“We’re told to just keep dialling 999 any time there is an issue but that doesn’t give me peace of mind.”

Police Scotland confirmed the drugs found on Balmoral Gardens have been destroyed.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council is aware of the issues at this block and appropriate action is being taken.”