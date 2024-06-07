Dundee mum fears for local kids’ safety after finding 50 Valium tablets on street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum fears for local kids’ safety after finding 50 Valium tablets on street

"I have been sick with worry thinking about if young kids had picked these tablets up."

By James Simpson
Karen Ann found the tablets outside her home. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Karen Ann found the tablets outside her home. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum says she fears for the safety of local kids after finding a packet of 50 Valium tablets on the street.

Karen Ann discovered what are thought to be class C street Valium tablets near her home on Balmoral Gardens on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was chatting with neighbours when they noticed the bag near the kerb.

Karen says the tablets could have fallen into the hands of children.

She said: “I’ve lived here for nine years but over the last few months we’ve seen things getting progressively worse.

Drug dealing ‘at all times of day and night’ on Douglas street

“There is drug dealing at all times of the day and night.

“Someone was off their face and dropped something as they were leaving the street.

“We went over and discovered a bag which had 50 tablets in it.

“We had a general idea of what they were and we contacted the police.

“The call handler said they were suspected street Valium given the description.”

The bag of tablets. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The mum of two says she has been looking for a move away from her council home on the street in recent years due to anti-social issues.

She said: “I have been sick with worry thinking about if young kids had picked these tablets up.

“Thankfully this hasn’t happened in this case but what’s to stop it happening in the future?

Council ‘taking appropriate action’ over drugs issues

“The police are never away from here but the problem with drug dealing is ongoing and getting worse.

“I’ve got disability nurses who come to visit me but they have to come in pairs for their own safety.

“We’re told to just keep dialling 999 any time there is an issue but that doesn’t give me peace of mind.”

Police Scotland confirmed the drugs found on Balmoral Gardens have been destroyed.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council is aware of the issues at this block and appropriate action is being taken.”

