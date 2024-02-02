Craig Levein names ex-Dundee United star who gave him ‘similar feelings’ to St Johnstone recruit Adama Sidibeh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein names ex-Dundee United star who gave him ‘similar feelings’ to St Johnstone recruit Adama Sidibeh

The 25-year-old striker was Saints' fifth signing of the January transfer window.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
New St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

Former Dundee United star Morgaro Gomis was an English non-league to Scottish top-flight success story.

And Craig Levein, the manager who played the biggest part in the Senegal international’s meteoric career rise, is getting a “similar feeling” about St Johnstone’s deadline day signing, Adama Sidibeh.

Gomis’ road to Tannadice and then Tynecastle started with Windsor & Eton, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Lewes and Cowdenbeath.

For new Saints striker, Sidibeh, his introduction to British football has been with Cheadle Heath Nomads and Warrington Rylands, having started out in Gambia’s top division.

Levein has a history of discovering rough diamonds – and he still loves the challenge of helping to polish them.

“I signed Morgaro from Cowdenbeath,” he recalled. “I think he was playing in a cup tie.

“He was everywhere that day – perpetual motion.

Adama Sidibeh and Morgaro Gomis.
Adama Sidibeh and Morgaro Gomis. Images: Mark Percy/SNS.

“He did a lot of things that I thought he could replicate at a higher level. His attitude, energy and technical ability all stood out. And as a person, Morgaro is a great guy.

“I get a similar feeling about Adama.

“He’s hungry and desperately wants to do well. He’s going to embrace this.

“Simon Murray is another example of a player who had a different route (from junior football).

“People look at the level somebody is playing and think ‘something must be wrong’.

“I had Prince (Buaben) at Dundee United as well. We got him from a college in Manchester, I think.

“He wasn’t on anybody’s radar.

“I’ve got enough good memories and experiences of things like that to encourage me to take a chance on someone like Adama, who is a really positive person.

“There are players everywhere.

“If you can understand why they’ve got to where they’re at, you find out that sometimes it’s been through circumstances out with their control.”

Glowing report

Levein revealed that Sidibeh’s previous manager, Michael Clegg, couldn’t have spoken any higher about the player he was losing.

“Adama was in England for a trial with a Championship club, I believe,” said Levein.

“Then Covid hit. The story is important in understanding what’s happened. He’s missed a couple of seasons, which got him out of a rhythm.

“He’s finding his way back now.

“For me, it’s about how much improvement is in him.

Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is impressed by Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

“Most of the information about Adama as a person came from Mick, his manager – what he’s like as a character and in the dressing room.

“I had really good conversations with him. He was so open. We were on the phone for ages.

“You can see that Adama is a good finisher – and the goals will be the same size up here.

“The story was enough to get me interested and it will now be up to me and the coaches to get every last ounce of improvement out of him, which will serve St Johnstone well.”

Sidibeh will be in the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Ross County.

Levein will give captain Liam Gordon “every chance” to prove his fitness for the crucial fixture.

