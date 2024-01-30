St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon likely to miss Ross County clash through injury

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon is likely to miss the Perth side’s weekend clash with Ross County.

Manager Craig Levein took the double-winning centre-back off during the first half of the 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

And the hamstring injury that forced the skipper out of that contest prematurely, though not serious, remains “tight and sore” two days later.

“I think Liam will struggle for Saturday,” said Levein.

“He felt his hamstring.

“It didn’t go or anything like that but it’s tight and sore.”

Levein switched to a back four in the Motherwell match but has enough options in his squad to revert to three centre-halves in Dingwall, should he be so minded.

“I’ve brought Kerr Smith in and he’s getting up to speed,” he said.

“He’s an option and we’ve got Dare (Olufunwa) as well, who’s got the bit between his teeth and been training well.

“He played at Livingston for us and did well – also at Ibrox.

“He’s athletic, is a good size and decent enough on the ball.

“He should be fine, if that’s the way we go.

“I’ve got options, which is a blessing, really.

“Kerr and Dare don’t really have a lot of experience but we’ve got guys there who can help them.”