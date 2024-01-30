Predator given extra time behind bars for Perth Prison sex act

A dangerous predator who abducted a paper girl to try to rape her has been convicted of performing a sex act in front of wardens at Perth Prison.

James Murison was already subject to a lifelong restriction order when he carried out the solo sex act in front of male and female prison officers.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Murison brazenly laughed and continued in front of the shocked staff in the prison on August 8 last year.

Murison, 61, admitted “intentionally engaging in sexual activity in the presence of three prison officers” in the maximum security jail.

Laughing offender

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court: “The officers were carrying out morning checks and reached the accused’s cell.

“They pulled down the hatch and observed him acting in this manner.

“He was laughing at the same time.

“He refused to put his clothes back on.”

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “His record is self-explanatory.

“There is very little I can say, given the circumstances.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist added four months to Murison’s sentence.

Continued sexual offending

Murison was originally jailed in 2007 for abduction and attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl, who was delivering papers near his home in Huntly.

He assaulted the child victim before police arrived to free her when neighbours reported hearing screams.

Since being locked up, Murison has paraded around naked in jail, indecently assaulted a woman officer and exposed himself and masturbated.

Since his original conviction, a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh has imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Murison.

Murison was told any future release would depend on the view parole authorities took of the risk he posed to public safety.

A report prepared on the former painter had concluded he posed a high risk.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.