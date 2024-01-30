Meet Smokie and the Arbroath OAPs taking a trip in Scotland’s newest life-changing trishaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Meet Smokie and the Arbroath OAPs taking a trip in Scotland’s newest life-changing trishaw

Seaton Grove care home in Arbroath is the latest Angus location to join the successful Cycling Without Age Scotland programme.

By Graham Brown
Seaton Grove residents David Hamilton and Neil Smith enjoy their bike ride piloted by Seaton activities co-ordinator Linda Garden and Cycling Without Age staff Gillian Millar (left) and Ray Burr. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Seaton Grove residents David Hamilton and Neil Smith enjoy their bike ride piloted by Seaton activities co-ordinator Linda Garden and Cycling Without Age staff Gillian Millar (left) and Ray Burr. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Arbroath care home residents are saddling up for a seat in an e-bike which will unlock the joys of the town on three wheels.

And they hope locals will step up to put in a little bit of legwork as volunteer pilots for the project.

On Monday, Seaton Grove became the latest Angus location to take delivery of one of Cycling Without Age Scotland’s trishaws.

The national charity’s e-bike is set to bring the life-changing scheme to many more locals than just residents at the Seaton Road complex.

Scottish success story

Smokie is the latest addition to a growing fleet of 135 trishaws operating all over the country.

Scotland has established itself as one of the leading countries in the Denmark-based global movement, Cycling Without Age.

From just five trishaws in 2018, more than 1,000 volunteer ‘pilots’ now take passengers on free trips in their local communities.

Seaton Grove Arbroath Cycling Without Age project
David Hamilton and Neil Smith ready to roll with Seaton Grove activities co-ordinator Linda Garden. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Seaton Grove manager Sharon Obrzud was tipped off about CWAS by Arbroath Councillor Lois Speed and Scott Francis, director of the Angus Cycle Hub.

She recognised the benefits the scheme would bring to residents.

So Sharon and the home’s staff, especially Linda Garden and Mary Munro, determinedly set about raising funds for their own trishaw.

Seaton Grove in Arbroath gets cycling trishaw.
Seaton Grove residents celebrate Smokie’s arrival. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

With generous support of union Unison and friends, families and staff at Seaton Grove, Smokie is now on the scene.

“Wherever we can, we will always introduce ideas that will bring pleasure to our residents, and what Cycling Without Age Scotland offers does that in so many ways.

“What else would you call a Trishaw in Arbroath? It’ll be kept very busy,” said Sharon.

Volunteer pilots plea

Seaton Grove activities co-ordinator Linda Garden hopes budding pilots will sign up for the project.

“This has to be one of the most rewarding volunteering opportunities available,” she said.

“The great thing about these powered e-bike trishaws is that they can be ridden by just about anyone, whatever their strength or cycling ability.

“And of course full training is given.

“I hope that people from every part of the town will volunteer.”

Cllr Speed, who set the idea in motion, said: “This will be a huge asset, not just to the home’s residents but the whole town.

Arbroath cycling without age trishaw.
Smokie takes to the streets of Arbroath for the first time. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It means people who can sometimes feel a little left out of the community will be right at its heart.

“They will be out and about again, meeting people and enjoying all the beautiful outdoors that Arbroath has to offer.

“It will be terrific for the passengers’ families too, to see their loved ones’ enjoyment and happiness.”

Angus trishaws already popular

The Scottish Government has supported CWAS from its beginnings.

Nationwide there are now 70 branches, known as chapters.

Those include Montrose, Carnoustie and Monifieth.

CWAS chief executive Christine Bell said: “One of the most exciting things about this amazing project is that you can see and feel the positive impact it has on passengers and volunteers alike.

“It really does enhance, enrich and extend lives as our passengers are able to do what most of us take for granted – to get out into the stunning outdoors and fresh air and enjoy camaraderie

“It puts smiles on faces and it’s a thrill for us to see this now under way in Arbroath.”

Anyone who wants to book a ride or train to become a volunteer Pilot should contact
Seaton Grove on (01241) 464660.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Steven McIntosh leaves Forfar Sheriff Court, where he will return for sentencing next month.
Man needs wheelchair after Kirriemuir street attack left him paralysed
Robyn Hart-Winks, Jordan Cole-Hossain, and Louise Cox celebrate their Antigua arrival. Image: World's Toughest Row
Watch Kirriemuir's Robyn reach Antigua after epic 3,000-mile Atlantic journey in 'world's toughest row'
How the Corn Exchnage seating at J D Wetherspoon in Arbroath would look.
First look at J D Wetherspoon bid for raised seating outside popular Arbroath bar
Lochlands is the first turn-off to Forfar northbound on the A90. Image: Google
Lochlands junction 50mph limit proposed in developer's bid to close off Forfar bypass crossing
3
High Street in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Four men charged over break-ins in Arbroath, Monifieth and Edzell
Ivanov's van was dangerously overloaded with wheelie bins of cooking oil. Image: Shutterstock.
Van dangerously overloaded with wheelie bins of cooking oil was held together by rope…
Sarah Ali at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Forfar carer embezzled £3k from client in blank cheque scam
Victoria Park
Arbroath boy racers slammed for tearing up local park and football pitches
The email chain was leaked by Angus Council in error. Image: Shutterstock
Angus woman slams council over data breach relating to resident's ‘sex pest’ complaint
2
Work on the expansion of the Baldovie site in 2018. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
£1.5 million Baldovie waste plant black hole warning in Angus Council accounts

Conversation