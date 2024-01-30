Meet Smokie and the Arbroath OAPs taking a trip in Scotland’s newest life-changing trishaw

Arbroath care home residents are saddling up for a seat in an e-bike which will unlock the joys of the town on three wheels.

And they hope locals will step up to put in a little bit of legwork as volunteer pilots for the project.

On Monday, Seaton Grove became the latest Angus location to take delivery of one of Cycling Without Age Scotland’s trishaws.

The national charity’s e-bike is set to bring the life-changing scheme to many more locals than just residents at the Seaton Road complex.

Scottish success story

Smokie is the latest addition to a growing fleet of 135 trishaws operating all over the country.

Scotland has established itself as one of the leading countries in the Denmark-based global movement, Cycling Without Age.

From just five trishaws in 2018, more than 1,000 volunteer ‘pilots’ now take passengers on free trips in their local communities.

Seaton Grove manager Sharon Obrzud was tipped off about CWAS by Arbroath Councillor Lois Speed and Scott Francis, director of the Angus Cycle Hub.

She recognised the benefits the scheme would bring to residents.

So Sharon and the home’s staff, especially Linda Garden and Mary Munro, determinedly set about raising funds for their own trishaw.

With generous support of union Unison and friends, families and staff at Seaton Grove, Smokie is now on the scene.

“Wherever we can, we will always introduce ideas that will bring pleasure to our residents, and what Cycling Without Age Scotland offers does that in so many ways.

“What else would you call a Trishaw in Arbroath? It’ll be kept very busy,” said Sharon.

Volunteer pilots plea

Seaton Grove activities co-ordinator Linda Garden hopes budding pilots will sign up for the project.

“This has to be one of the most rewarding volunteering opportunities available,” she said.

“The great thing about these powered e-bike trishaws is that they can be ridden by just about anyone, whatever their strength or cycling ability.

“And of course full training is given.

“I hope that people from every part of the town will volunteer.”

Cllr Speed, who set the idea in motion, said: “This will be a huge asset, not just to the home’s residents but the whole town.

“It means people who can sometimes feel a little left out of the community will be right at its heart.

“They will be out and about again, meeting people and enjoying all the beautiful outdoors that Arbroath has to offer.

“It will be terrific for the passengers’ families too, to see their loved ones’ enjoyment and happiness.”

Angus trishaws already popular

The Scottish Government has supported CWAS from its beginnings.

Nationwide there are now 70 branches, known as chapters.

Those include Montrose, Carnoustie and Monifieth.

CWAS chief executive Christine Bell said: “One of the most exciting things about this amazing project is that you can see and feel the positive impact it has on passengers and volunteers alike.

“It really does enhance, enrich and extend lives as our passengers are able to do what most of us take for granted – to get out into the stunning outdoors and fresh air and enjoy camaraderie

“It puts smiles on faces and it’s a thrill for us to see this now under way in Arbroath.”

Anyone who wants to book a ride or train to become a volunteer Pilot should contact

Seaton Grove on (01241) 464660.