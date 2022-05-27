‘Life-changing’ trishaw rides are ready to roll in Monifieth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elderly and disabled people in Monifieth will have a new way to get outside and enjoy fresh air and beautiful scenery thanks to a trishaw bike ride service which launches on Saturday.

Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS), Monifieth, is a new charity which has been set up in the Angus town to help to ensure everyone in the community has access to the great outdoors.

The group uses a special trishaw bike to take people on free leisurely cycles along Monifieth’s waterfront, with plenty of time to stop and admire the views and enjoy a blether.

Monifieth chapter captain Pauline Cameron set up the group with colleague Gail Hill and says it’s all about making sure everyone in the community feels connected.

She said: “I was at a befriending network conference in 2019 when I first heard about trishaws and thought that this would be a good project for Monifieth.

“Working with the befrienders makes me very aware of the amount of people in the community who have little or no social contact and can go for days without speaking to anyone.

“We hope it will make people feel more connected to their community and give those who are housebound or disabled the same opportunity to feel the wind in their hair and the sun on their face.”

It’s just great to get out, to be alongside the water with people passing, children passing. Great!” Passenger review

Cycling Without Age started in Denmark in 2012 when founders Ole Kassow and Dorthe Pedersen began taking older people in the area out for bike rides. Their simple idea very quickly grew into an international movement, with hundreds of local groups, or chapters, being set up.

About Saturday’s launch

The Monifieth chapter will be the 54th in Scotland, and has already attracted brilliant support from locals — so much so that it has just received confirmation that its fundraising will allow the purchase of a second trishaw.

The group will be joined by Ray Burr, the operations and development officer from Cycling Without Age Scotland headquarters in Larbert for Saturday morning’s launch — which is at Marine Drive, near the Blue Seaway park, from 10am.

Visitors will be able to:

Meet the team

Collect an information sheet

See and sit in a trishaw

Register interest in using the service

Volunteer to join the chapter’s band of riders

“It really can be life-changing”

Richard Rooney is one of the group’s riders, and says he can’t wait to see people using the service.

He said: “I saw a video on YouTube a few years ago showing how the idea had spread from Denmark and always hoped it might come here.

“I love cycling and being able to help older folk — many of whom will likely have cycled in their younger years — get back out there and mixing in their community is a huge privilege.

“It really can be life-changing for the passengers, and for the volunteers.”

Cycling Without Age Scotland chief executive officer Christine Bell congratulated Pauline and Gail on reaching their official launch, saying: “Despite the challenges of Covid, and a slow start to their fundraising, they not only raised enough for one trishaw, but now have two. An incredible achievement which they should both be very proud of!

“An enormous thanks goes to every individual and funding organisation who contributed to their success. We look forward to continuing to support Pauline and Gail well into the future.”

Contact the group

For more information phone 07726 458427 or email cwasmonifiethchapter1@gmail.com.

The group is also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wheelygreatfunmonifieth.