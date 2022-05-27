Murray Davidson pens new St Johnstone contract as Perth side confirm offers to THREE further stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Murray Davidson has signed a new contract with St Johnstone.

And the Perth side have also offered deals to Zander Clark, Callum Hendry and Jamie McCart.

Davidson has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, through to the summer of 2023.

Next season will be the Perth legend’s 14th with the club since his arrival in the summer 2009.

And he could yet be joined in the squad by Clark, Hendry and McCart.

The out of contract trio have all played key roles for Saints since arriving at McDiarmid Park.

All three have been linked with moves away from Perth this summer, with Zander Clark being courted most recently by Dundee United.

But Saints boss Callum Davidson has not given up hope of convincing them to stay.

Should they do so, they will join the manager’s namesake, Murray in a group tasked with firing Saints up the Premiership table.

“Saints is a big part of my life,” the midfielder said.

“We all know the challenges we had last season but we came good in the end to secure our survival.

“It was stressful, at times, but we remained calm and focused. We also had fantastic backing from our supporters. They were different class.

“We want to do better next season and avoid being in and around the bottom of the Premiership. That will be our aim.

“I know that my experience will be important on the training park and in the dressing-room.

“We will also be leaning on David Wotherspoon and Chris Kane to help push us all on. We’ll be there every day to support the captain, Liam Gordon.”

Saints boss Callum Davidson told the Perth club’s official website: “I’m delighted to have Murray with us for another year.

“His performances in the second half of the season were magnificent. He really helped to drive us on and get important results.

“With us losing Craig Bryson and Liam Craig from the playing squad, Murray’s experience will be even more vital.

“I know he is up to the challenge and we can rely on him at all times. He is a great example to all of the players at McDiarmid Park.”