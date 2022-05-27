Murray Davidson pens new St Johnstone contract as Perth side confirm offers to THREE further stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murray Davidson pens new St Johnstone contract as Perth side confirm offers to THREE further stars

By Sean Hamilton
May 27 2022, 12.16pm Updated: May 27 2022, 1.36pm
Murray Davidson
Murray Davidson has signed a contract extension with St Johnstone

Murray Davidson has signed a new contract with St Johnstone.

And the Perth side have also offered deals to Zander Clark, Callum Hendry and Jamie McCart.

Davidson has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, through to the summer of 2023.

Next season will be the Perth legend’s 14th with the club since his arrival in the summer 2009.

And he could yet be joined in the squad by Clark, Hendry and McCart.

Zander Clark has been offered a new contract by St Johnstone

The out of contract trio have all played key roles for Saints since arriving at McDiarmid Park.

All three have been linked with moves away from Perth this summer, with Zander Clark being courted most recently by Dundee United.

But Saints boss Callum Davidson has not given up hope of convincing them to stay.

Should they do so, they will join the manager’s namesake, Murray in a group tasked with firing Saints up the Premiership table.

Saints is a big part of my life,” the midfielder said.

“We all know the challenges we had last season but we came good in the end to secure our survival.

“It was stressful, at times, but we remained calm and focused. We also had fantastic backing from our supporters. They were different class.

St Johnstone fans gave their team phenomenal backing last season, despite their on-field struggles

“We want to do better next season and avoid being in and around the bottom of the Premiership. That will be our aim.

“I know that my experience will be important on the training park and in the dressing-room.

“We will also be leaning on David Wotherspoon and Chris Kane to help push us all on. We’ll be there every day to support the captain, Liam Gordon.”

Saints boss Callum Davidson told the Perth club’s official website: “I’m delighted to have Murray with us for another year.

Callum Davidson salutes the St Johnstone fans alongside Zander Clark after Monday’s play-off win over Inverness Caley Thistle

“His performances in the second half of the season were magnificent. He really helped to drive us on and get important results.

“With us losing Craig Bryson and Liam Craig from the playing squad, Murray’s experience will be even more vital.

“I know he is up to the challenge and we can rely on him at all times. He is a great example to all of the players at McDiarmid Park.”

How St Johnstone turned historic high into basement battle in 2021/22 – and what it took to bounce back

