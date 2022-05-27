Murray Davidson: In an ideal world I’ll still be at St Johnstone next season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Murray Davidson would love to stay at St Johnstone for a 14th season.

The veteran Perth midfielder is one of several free agents at McDiarmid Park.

But after playing a big part in keeping Saints in the Premiership, Davidson hopes fresh terms can be agreed for a contract extension.

Davidson, who will have a chance of catching now retired Liam Craig at the top of the appearance charts, said: “I still feel fit. I’m enjoying it and I love coming into work every day.

“If the club wants me, I would be delighted to sit down and speak to them.

“I think this was my 13th year. Hopefully we can sort something out as the club means a lot to me.

“I’ve been here a long time now and a big part of it is enjoying coming into work.

“The club has always been brilliant to me and hopefully somewhere along the line I have repaid that.

“I have a lot of feelings towards the club. I have had so many good times. In an ideal world, I will be here next season.”

‘You think of the worst’

Davidson has known nothing but top-flight football at McDiarmid.

Saints seized their play-off lifeline but he wants to ensure that sort of peril is an aberration.

“Compared to cup finals and European games, it is so different being in a relegation battle,” said the former Scotland international.

“I take my hat off to people who are in relegation battles every year.

“The last three or four months have been horrible.

“There is pressure. Walking down the street, you are always aware of it.

“People kept saying to me that the experienced boys would be a help. Yes, they are. But at the same time I had never been in this position.

“I remember the Scottish Cup final last year. I woke up so excited. No nerves. All I wanted to do was play.

“From Friday night to Monday night, you just think of the worst. The human side kicks in.

“We had a one-off game to stay in the league and anything can happen in 90 minutes.

“Since the Friday, all I wanted to do was get back out on the pitch to try and win the game.

“The main thing right now is relief. I think over the two legs we’ve stood up to the challenge.”

𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙇 𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 𝙎𝘾𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙎 All the on pitch reaction after the final whistle 🤩#SJFC | 📷 @16smithlewis | @spfl pic.twitter.com/BkqVQx4Isg — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 24, 2022

A post-Inverness theme has been the importance of Saints learning lessons.

“If we had been relegated I would’ve been gutted,” said Davidson.

“The club means a lot to me.

“But all I kept thinking about was other people – people behind the scenes.

“I’m just so happy for everyone that we are still a Premiership team. We can regroup and make sure this doesn’t happen next year.

“We were going to enjoy winning on Monday night as the last three or four months have not been nice.

“Every time we put a wee run together, we got sucked back in.

“There were a lot of tough moments this season – a lot of times when we were down.

“We are disappointed with how it went but, right now, I’m just delighted to have won against a good Inverness team.”