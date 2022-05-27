Murray Davidson: In an ideal world I’ll still be at St Johnstone next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murray Davidson: In an ideal world I’ll still be at St Johnstone next season

By Eric Nicolson
May 27 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 27 2022, 12.18pm
Murray Davidson at full-time with his family.
Murray Davidson would love to stay at St Johnstone for a 14th season.

The veteran Perth midfielder is one of several free agents at McDiarmid Park.

But after playing a big part in keeping Saints in the Premiership, Davidson hopes fresh terms can be agreed for a contract extension.

Davidson, who will have a chance of catching now retired Liam Craig at the top of the appearance charts, said: “I still feel fit. I’m enjoying it and I love coming into work every day.

“If the club wants me, I would be delighted to sit down and speak to them.

“I think this was my 13th year. Hopefully we can sort something out as the club means a lot to me.

Murray Davidson
“I’ve been here a long time now and a big part of it is enjoying coming into work.

“The club has always been brilliant to me and hopefully somewhere along the line I have repaid that.

“I have a lot of feelings towards the club. I have had so many good times. In an ideal world, I will be here next season.”

‘You think of the worst’

Davidson has known nothing but top-flight football at McDiarmid.

Saints seized their play-off lifeline but he wants to ensure that sort of peril is an aberration.

“Compared to cup finals and European games, it is so different being in a relegation battle,” said the former Scotland international.

“I take my hat off to people who are in relegation battles every year.

“The last three or four months have been horrible.

“There is pressure. Walking down the street, you are always aware of it.

“People kept saying to me that the experienced boys would be a help. Yes, they are. But at the same time I had never been in this position.

“I remember the Scottish Cup final last year. I woke up so excited. No nerves. All I wanted to do was play.

“From Friday night to Monday night, you just think of the worst. The human side kicks in.

“We had a one-off game to stay in the league and anything can happen in 90 minutes.

“Since the Friday, all I wanted to do was get back out on the pitch to try and win the game.

“The main thing right now is relief. I think over the two legs we’ve stood up to the challenge.”

A post-Inverness theme has been the importance of Saints learning lessons.

“If we had been relegated I would’ve been gutted,” said Davidson.

“The club means a lot to me.

“But all I kept thinking about was other people – people behind the scenes.

“I’m just so happy for everyone that we are still a Premiership team. We can regroup and make sure this doesn’t happen next year.

“We were going to enjoy winning on Monday night as the last three or four months have not been nice.

“Every time we put a wee run together, we got sucked back in.

“There were a lot of tough moments this season – a lot of times when we were down.

“We are disappointed with how it went but, right now, I’m just delighted to have won against a good Inverness team.”

