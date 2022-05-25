Cammy MacPherson: ‘No way’ can St Johnstone let this happen again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cammy MacPherson: ‘No way’ can St Johnstone let this happen again

By Eric Nicolson
May 25 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 25 2022, 11.36am
Cammy MacPherson celebrates his goal with Stevie May.

Cammy MacPherson didn’t anticipate a nail-biting relegation battle in his first season as a St Johnstone player.

And the former St Mirren midfielder is determined that contending for cups and a top six finish will be back on the menu next term.

MacPherson played a big part in ensuring Saints negotiated the play-offs successfully.

But it’s not the sort of end-of-campaign drama he’d care to sample again.

“It was the biggest relief ever,” said MacPherson, who scored Saints’ second of their four against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“We are the Premiership team. All the pressure was on us because everyone expected us to get the job done.

“So Inverness were able to have a free hit at us over the two legs and they made it tough.

“But when the third goal went in and then the fourth, it was just amazing – pure relief.

“When the third one went in I dropped to my knees because I knew then it was over. We were staying up.

“At 2-0, especially after the other night, it was still nervy. We really should have been three or four up after Friday.

“The luck we didn’t get then came back to us with my goal. It was a deflection but you have to take what you get.”

‘Really hard at times’

He added: “Personally and collectively the season was just so up and down. It was really hard at times.

“We went through that bad sticky patch in November and December but since the turn of the year we’re about sixth or seventh in the form table points-wise.

“So while we did have an uplift, it wasn’t the season we wanted to have.

“We can’t afford to let it happen again. No way.

“We don’t want to be in this position again next year. We want to be back fighting for the top six and going deep into the cup competitions.

“We will learn from it. It’s been tough and we played under the pressure of maybe getting relegated for a long time.

“So for the boys to play like we did in the play-offs for two games was a real credit to the club.”

Repay the manager

MacPherson earned a reputation as a scorer of spectacular goals for St Mirren.

If he can make himself a Perth regular next season, there should be more where Monday night’s 25-yard effort came from.

“That was my first goal in about a year so it was long overdue,” he said.

“Personally, this season has been really up and down because of injuries and form.

“So to finish like that was great and I want to come back better next year.

“I want to put a run of games together because I don’t think since I came here I’ve played more than three in a row.

“I’ve picked up injuries, suspensions and then international breaks have got in the way.

“So I want to get a real run in the team next season and that will let me show what I can do.

“You want to repay the manager for bringing you to the club. 

“When I signed here I didn’t think we’d be in the position we were. The club were double cup winners.

“So I was expecting to be higher up in the table, but we weren’t and we had to deal with it.

“And I think we did that really well between January and this week.

“Next season we’ll come in, set our targets and that will be to make sure we avoid being in a relegation battle again.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
