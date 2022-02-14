St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful Cammy MacPherson won’t need shoulder surgery but he will miss at least 5 games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that Cammy MacPherson’s dislocated shoulder won’t require surgery.

But the “best case scenario” is the former St Mirren midfielder missing the next five games of the Perth side’s relegation battle.

Last Wednesday’s match against his old club was the second time since signing for Saints that MacPherson’s shoulder has popped out and, as on the first occasion, the signs are encouraging that he won’t need to go under the knife.

“He’s dislocated his shoulder,” Davidson reported.

“It’s gone back in and eased off a bit but it will probably be another three weeks in the best case scenario.

“I thought he was tremendous in the first half against St Mirren so I’m obviously really disappointed to lose him.

“We’re hoping he won’t need an operation but it is a worry when dislocations keep happening. There may be a point when he’ll need one.

“Myself, Cammy and the medical team don’t want that to happen.

“An operation is the last option. Hopefully with the rehab, he won’t need it.”

Shaun Rooney has had his ankle operation and will be out for “six to eight weeks”.

Some good news

The good news is Nadir Ciftci and Michael O’Halloran both have a chance of being in Davidson’s squad for the Tuesday night trip to face Aberdeen, while John Mahon has recovered from illness.

And Melker Hallberg returns from suspension.

“I’m having to talk about refereeing decisions quite a lot lately,” said Davidson.

“The knock-on effect of that second yellow card against Dundee United was losing him for the next game at St Mirren.

“That was the biggest disappointment.

“I’m delighted to get him back now. I’ve got good competition even with Cammy out.”