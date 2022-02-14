St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful Cammy MacPherson won’t need shoulder surgery but he will miss at least 5 games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful Cammy MacPherson won’t need shoulder surgery but he will miss at least 5 games

By Eric Nicolson
February 14 2022, 10.26pm
Cammy MacPherson dislocated his shoulder.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that Cammy MacPherson’s dislocated shoulder won’t require surgery.

But the “best case scenario” is the former St Mirren midfielder missing the next five games of the Perth side’s relegation battle.

Last Wednesday’s match against his old club was the second time since signing for Saints that MacPherson’s shoulder has popped out and, as on the first occasion, the signs are encouraging that he won’t need to go under the knife.

“He’s dislocated his shoulder,” Davidson reported.

“It’s gone back in and eased off a bit but it will probably be another three weeks in the best case scenario.

“I thought he was tremendous in the first half against St Mirren so I’m obviously really disappointed to lose him.

Cammy MacPherson goes off injured holding his arm.
“We’re hoping he won’t need an operation but it is a worry when dislocations keep happening. There may be a point when he’ll need one.

“Myself, Cammy and the medical team don’t want that to happen.

“An operation is the last option. Hopefully with the rehab, he won’t need it.”

Shaun Rooney has had his ankle operation and will be out for “six to eight weeks”.

Some good news

The good news is Nadir Ciftci and Michael O’Halloran both have a chance of being in Davidson’s squad for the Tuesday night trip to face Aberdeen, while John Mahon has recovered from illness.

And Melker Hallberg returns from suspension.

“I’m having to talk about refereeing decisions quite a lot lately,” said Davidson.

“The knock-on effect of that second yellow card against Dundee United was losing him for the next game at St Mirren.

“That was the biggest disappointment.

“I’m delighted to get him back now. I’ve got good competition even with Cammy out.”

