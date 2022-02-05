St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson blasts ref Colin Steven over Melker Hallberg red card against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson blasted referee Colin Steven’s decision to send off Melker Hallberg against Dundee United.

The whistler gave Saints’ Swedish midfielder his marching orders seven minutes into the second half after dishing out a second yellow for an apparent tug on United’s Ian Harkes.

But Davidson, who was later booked himself, was furious with the decision.

“I’m not happy with the sending off,” he said.

“I didn’t think there was anything in it and I still don’t after watching it back.

“If you are going to book players for what Melker did then every player on the pitch is going to get booked.

“For me it is really soft and another disappointing decision against us.

“It could have cost us the three points and it means we lose an important player for the next game.

“He has been fantastic since he signed and it is important he plays for us.

“I was told it was a tug and then told it was an arm around the neck. I still can’t see any of those.”

Ten-man Saints held firm to claim a point against United to lift themselves clear of bottom side Dundee.

For Davidson, who has now led his side to a haul of five points from their last three games, it was another performance shot through with grit.

He said: “We have gained a point on Dundee and that is five since we lost to Kelty.

“There were a lot of positives and I have been delighted with the attitude of the boys. There is no lack of spirit and desire.”