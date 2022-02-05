St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson blasts ref Colin Steven over Melker Hallberg red card against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson blasts ref Colin Steven over Melker Hallberg red card against Dundee United

By Sean Hamilton
February 5 2022, 5.47pm
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg looks incredulous after being sent off against Dundee United by referee Colin Steven
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson blasted referee Colin Steven’s decision to send off Melker Hallberg against Dundee United.

The whistler gave Saints’ Swedish midfielder his marching orders seven minutes into the second half after dishing out a second yellow for an apparent tug on United’s Ian Harkes.

But Davidson, who was later booked himself, was furious with the decision.

“I’m not happy with the sending off,” he said.

“I didn’t think there was anything in it and I still don’t after watching it back.

“If you are going to book players for what Melker did then every player on the pitch is going to get booked.

“For me it is really soft and another disappointing decision against us.

St Johnstone’s Melker Hallberg was furious after being sent off against Dundee United

“It could have cost us the three points and it means we lose an important player for the next game.

“He has been fantastic since he signed and it is important he plays for us.

“I was told it was a tug and then told it was an arm around the neck. I still can’t see any of those.”

Ten-man Saints held firm to claim a point against United to lift themselves clear of bottom side Dundee.

For Davidson, who has now led his side to a haul of five points from their last three games, it was another performance shot through with grit.

He said: “We have gained a point on Dundee and that is five since we lost to Kelty.

“There were a lot of positives and I have been delighted with the attitude of the boys. There is no lack of spirit and desire.”

