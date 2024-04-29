St Johnstone women: Hannah Clark and Kev Candy ready to put on a show for Perth fans in historic McDiarmid Park game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone women: Hannah Clark and Kev Candy ready to put on a show for Perth fans in historic McDiarmid Park game

The SWPL 2 team will play on the main stadium pitch for the first time on Wednesday night.

St Johnstone women's captain, Hannah Clark.
St Johnstone women's captain, Hannah Clark. Image: Stuart Cowper.
By Eric Nicolson

The St Johnstone women’s team are feeling the love of the Perth club.

Manager Kev Candy was thrilled that an offer was made to give his players the chance to play a league match on the main pitch at McDiarmid Park.

And his job is now to ensure the Saints fans who come to the SWPL 2 clash with Queen’s Park are impressed with what they see.

“Playing on the main pitch on Wednesday isn’t a throw-away gesture,” said Candy. “It actually means something.

“Over the last year to 18 months the buy-in that we’ve got from the club as a whole into the women’s programme has improved considerably.

“There is no written law that you have to back your women’s programme.

“At our level, women’s football doesn’t generate revenue. It costs revenue.

St Johnstone women's manager, Kev Candy.
St Johnstone women’s manager, Kev Candy. Image: Stuart Cowper.

“Obviously you can offset that through fundraising, commercial sponsorship etc.

“What we’re trying to do is put women’s football on a pedestal, attract interest and financial backing and put on a product that people will want to come back and see.

“We’re only going to have one opportunity to entertain these people for the very first time.

“There is a responsibility to produce football that’s worth watching.

“We’re playing the best team in the league on Wednesday night but we’ll go into it without trepidation or fear.”

Important milestone

‘Main stadium football’ is becoming more and more common in the women’s game.

Saints used to play their matches on the McDiarmid Park synthetic surface and currently call Jeanfield Swifts’ Riverside ground ‘home’.

“It’s important symbolically for the awareness of the women’s team,” said Candy.

“The media profile of women’s football has gone up from when I started way back in 2008.

“The likes of Celtic and Rangers have professionalised their set-ups and put significant financial investment into that.

“Part and parcel of that development is games taking place in great venues – national cup semi-finals and finals are at Hampden – and McDiarmid Park is one of those.

“We want our players to get used to playing in this kind of environment.

“We’re very proud to be playing at McDiarmid.”

Perth talent pool

The Fair City has produced – and is still producing – elite level female footballers.

There were two players from Perth in Scotland’s last World Cup squad, one is the record cap holder and several are currently in SWPL academy set-ups.

Perth's Lana Clelland has played at a World Cup for Scotland.
Perth’s Lana Clelland has played at a World Cup for Scotland. Image: SNS.

Candy is keen to establish a home-based route to the top.

“Something we’ve talked about internally is players heading to the central belt,” he said.

“That’s obviously a player’s individual choice – they might think they can get better developed within a national performance centre.

“We have an excellent youth pathway with Jeanfield Girls but at the moment the sides within that pathway are playing in regional competitions which is, on paper at least, certainly a lower standard.

“We want to be able to show that a talented player can be developed from a very young age, through the youth pathway at Jeanfield and that if they are excelling we’ll develop them through the final mileage under our wings.

“We’re seeing that with a number of players in the Jeanfield 18s at the moment.

“Keeping talent in the area will serve us well in the longer-term.”

Proud captain

Hannah Clark captains the fifth-placed Saints side against Queen’s Park, who have already secured the SWPL 2 title.

The evening will be the “icing on the cake” after spending several months out with the illness, ulcerative colitis.

“This will make the journey I’ve been on personally so much more worth it,” she said.

“When I was in that place you kind of think that there’s no way out and you don’t know where you’re going to be over the next few months.

“Wednesday will be the icing on the cake.”

Hannah added: “The girls really appreciate this opportunity and are excited about hopefully putting on a good performance for the fans.

“It’s about showing St Johnstone supporters who maybe haven’t seen the women’s team what football we can play.

“I’ve been here eight or nine years now.

“Looking back, 14-year-old Hannah who signed for Jeanfield would be very proud that all these years later she’s going to be walking the St Johnstone team out at McDiarmid Park.”

  • The match kicks off at 7.45pm, with turnstiles in the Main Stand opening at 7pm. It will be £5 entry for adults while concessions can enter for just £1 (cash only at the turnstiles). As is the case with all of St Johnstone WFC’s home games at Riverside, Saints season ticket holders get free entry.

