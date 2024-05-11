Livingston 2-1 St Johnstone: Key moments, player ratings and star man as season lurches into farce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Livingston 2-1 St Johnstone: Key moments, player ratings and star man as season lurches into farce

The Perth team were cruising before being hit with an injury-time sucker punch.

By Eric Nicolson
Livingston's Cristian Montano scores to make it 1-1.
Livingston's Cristian Montano scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s season lurched into the realms of farce at Livingston.

The Perth side somehow managed to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory against an already-relegated team, having dominated the vast majority of this contest.

Craig Levein’s men paid the ultimate price for failing to find the net when they were on top.

They had more opportunities in this one match than in the previous half-dozen added together.

A point would have been bad enough, after an early Adama Sidibeh goal was cancelled out by Livi from a corner.

But deep into stoppage time Nicky Clark missed when through on goal at one end and then Andrew Shinnie scored on the counter-attack at the other.

Andrew Shinnie scores to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

It was a disastrous turn of events, made all the worse by the fact that Ross County were thrashed by Motherwell.

Fast starts and St Johnstone haven’t been partners often this season.

But this was a timely change of script.

Saints were on the front foot from the first whistle and Clark should have scored with just 45 seconds on the clock, shooting over from 10 yards out.

It was chance after chance for the visitors.

Sidebeh had two close-range efforts acrobatically saved by Shamal George and the Livingston goalkeeper also tipped a Stevie May header over the bar.

In the middle of a 15-minute bombardment, Sidibeh tucked away a back post finish, having been teed up by May.

St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone’s Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

It wasn’t until midway through the first half that Dimitar Mitov was called into action.

Saints let a long throw bounce in the box and Cristian Montano nearly capitalised at the back post.

That was save number one from the Bulgarian international and seconds later, save number two thwarted Joel Nouble at the other post.

Saints back on top

Livi had finished the first 45 stronger than Saints but the McDiarmid Park men rediscovered their attacking rhythm after the break.

May shot just over and there was a dangerous Graham Carey cross from the right that was begging to be finished off.

George has been a busy man this season in the Livingston goal but he won’t have had many, if any better games than this one.

On 56 minutes he produced another superb save to help a Clark shot round the post.

Given the way this season has gone, a one-goal lead was never going to be enough.

And on 72 minutes, Livi scored their equaliser.

A corner was floated beyond the back post from where Montano squeezed a shot home from a tight angle.

Saints’ woes – today and over the course of a wretched season – were summed up when Clark dragged a shot past the post in injury time and they were then exposed on the counter, with Shinnie cashing in.

Player ratings

Mitov 6, McGowan 7, Gordon 7.5, May 7 (M Smith, 75), MacPherson 7.5 (C Smith, 87), Clark 5.5, Carey 7.5, Wright 7, Sidibeh 8 (Kimpioka, 79), Keltjens 6, Phillips 6 (Jaiyesimi, 87). Subs not used – Considine, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, Franczak.

 

Star man – Adama Sidibeh

St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh celebrates his early goal.
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his early goal. Image: SNS.

He personified Saints’ impressive start, scored one and could have had a hat-trick.

Sidibeh also held the ball up expertly and won more than his fair share of aerial battles.

He certainly didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson grateful for Craig Levein's faith and keen to show…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein welcomes back one key player at Livingston but two…
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone need midfield control and Cammy MacPherson can help them seize it, says…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone's season going down 'to the wire' isn't a shock or…
Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler back in training at St Johnstone as Craig Levein assesses midfielder's comeback…
Tony Gallacher and Luke Robinson both missed the Aberdeen game and the season is over for one of the left-backs.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Wigan defender Luke Robinson's season is over and…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is out of contract.
Chris Kane: Leaving St Johnstone would be 'sad' but I might have to
Drey Wright in action against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright: St Johnstone need to 'go for it' as they seek another Premiership…
The pressure is mounting on St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points as time for excuses is over and margin for…
Craig Levein is staying positive.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone can complete Premiership survival hat-trick in '3 winnable games'

Conversation