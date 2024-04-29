Man, 27, charged over ‘attack’ at Dundee nightclub

A man has been charged after an alleged attack inside a Dundee nightclub.

The incident happened at Pout on St Andrews Street in the early hours of Sunday.

Another man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.50am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of an assault at a nightclub on St Andrews Street.

“A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with the incident.

“A man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital following the incident.

“The 27-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”