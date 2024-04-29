Dundee Man, 27, charged over ‘attack’ at Dundee nightclub Another man was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident on Sunday. By Ben MacDonald April 29 2024, 12:45pm April 29 2024, 12:45pm Share Man, 27, charged over ‘attack’ at Dundee nightclub Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4963799/man-charged-pout-nightclub-attack-dundee/ Copy Link Police were called to Pout Nightclub just before 2am. Image: Google Street View A man has been charged after an alleged attack inside a Dundee nightclub. The incident happened at Pout on St Andrews Street in the early hours of Sunday. Another man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.50am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of an assault at a nightclub on St Andrews Street. “A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with the incident. “A man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital following the incident. “The 27-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. “Inquiries remain ongoing.”