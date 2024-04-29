St Johnstone are better away from home, admits Graham Carey – but upturn on the road can’t be taken for granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone are better away from home, admits Graham Carey – but upturn on the road can’t be taken for granted

The Perth side haven't won at McDiarmid Park since mid-December.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey.
Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

For a team that hasn’t won a home game for over a third of a year, having three away matches out of their last four to preserve their Premiership status may be no bad thing.

But St Johnstone playmaker Graham Carey admitted that if they continue to shoot themselves in the foot, their decent record on the road won’t count for anything in the battle to stay ahead of Ross County.

“It’s strange that we’ve been doing better away from home for whatever reason,” said Carey, who was back in the starting line-up for Saints’ 3-1 weekend defeat to Hibs.

“It was the same last season.

“The onus isn’t on us to take the game to other teams and maybe that suits us better – sitting off and counter-attacking.

“It won’t matter if we play like we did in that first half, though.”

A slow start for St Johnstone

Saints were determined to make a fast start as the post-split phase of the campaign got underway.

But the opposite turned out to be the case.

“No keeper will save their free-kick into the top corner (when Emiliano Marcondes opened the scoring from 25 yards after just six minutes),” said Carey.

Graham Carey in action against Hibs.
Graham Carey in action against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“But it just felt like they didn’t really need to play that well to get some chances.

“We kind of made it easy for them and then at the other end of the pitch we have to work so hard to get chances of our own.

“All in all, it was too easy for them – especially in the first half.

“It wasn’t down to a lack of effort.

“We tried to take the game to them and press them high.

“But we can be more aggressive on the ball. We were off it and they punished us.

“The manager wasn’t happy at half-time and rightly so.

“Second half was better but maybe them taking their foot off the gas a little bit had something to do with that.

“But it seems to be that we can’t put 90 minutes together at the moment.

“Sustaining things for a whole game will be our focus.”

Craig Levein speaks to his St Johnstone players.
Craig Levein speaks to his St Johnstone players. Image: Shutterstock.

Belief hasn’t drained out of the Perth side, according to the Irishman.

“I don’t think the confidence has gone,” he said.

“It’s about teams scoring too easily against us and not taking our chances at the other end.

“We’re making life hard for ourselves.

“If that keeps happening it will come back to bite us. We’re putting ourselves in a hole over and over again.”

