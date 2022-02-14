Dundee boss James McPake says he would have taken Rangers home draw ahead of Peterhead clash as he hails ‘objective complete’ for his Dark Blues at Balmoor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake says he would have taken Rangers home draw ahead of Peterhead clash as he hails ‘objective complete’ for his Dark Blues at Balmoor

By George Cran
February 14 2022, 10.28pm Updated: February 14 2022, 11.14pm
Dundee boss James McPake at Peterhead.
Dundee boss James McPake says he would have taken a home draw against Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals ahead of the last-16 tie at Peterhead.

That’s because it would have meant his Dark Blues had navigated a tricky away tie at Balmoor.

And so it proved as the Blue Toon took the game to their Premiership opponents and were unfortunate to go in at half-time a goal down to Charlie Adam’s penalty.

The top-flight quality told in the second half, though, as Adam set up Niall McGinn for his first Dundee goal before Josh Mulligan sealed a 3-0 victory late on.

“It wasn’t pretty but it’s job done, objective complete and we are in the quarter-finals with a home tie,” said McPake.

Charlie Adam puts Dundee ahead from the spot against Peterhead.

“Credit to Peterhead, they were good and we knew it would be tough.

“The TV was here for one reason, the possibility of an upset and we had to make sure that didn’t happen.

“We’ve been in the quarter finals of this cup once in eight years which, for me, isn’t enough.

“Tonight was a great opportunity but it was also a tough one.

“We knew were going to be pushed and it was just about getting through it.”

‘I’d have said absolutely’

The draw for the quarter-finals was held after the full-time whistle at Balmoor with Dundee drawn at home to champions Rangers.

That tie will take place on the weekend of March 12 and McPake is looking forward to it.

However, he insists his mind is wholly on the “pivotal” league matches between now and then.

“If you’d asked me before if we would take Rangers in the next round at Dens, I’d have said absolutely because then I knew we’d be through,” McPake said.

Paul McMullan wins the penalty for Dundee.

“The main thing was getting through tonight and we have some huge league games coming up.

“We play Rangers and then Rangers again so there are big games.

“We gave them a good game at Dens last time they were up, albeit they had a different manager.

“We expect the same, they are a quality side but we’re into a quarter-final and we’re looking forward to it.”

McPake added: “We’ll assess the tie when it comes round. Now the focus switches back to the league and Celtic Park on Sunday.

“Then we’ve got four games after that that will be pivotal for this football club.”

 

