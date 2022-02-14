Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Dundee and Dundee United handed Rangers and Celtic tasks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee and Dundee United will welcome Rangers and Celtic to Tayside following a mouth-watering Scottish Cup quarter-final draw.

United, beaten semi-finalists last season, will host Ange Postecoglou’s in-form Hoops after seeing off Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The Dark Blues secured their progress with a 3-0 victory against Peterhead at Balmoor on Monday evening, with Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan finding the net.

Their reward is a visit from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers.

The other ties in the last eight will see St Mirren travel to Hearts and Motherwell host Hibernian.

The games will take place over the weekend of March 12 and 13.