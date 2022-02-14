Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Dundee and Dundee United handed Rangers and Celtic tasks By Alan Temple February 14 2022, 9.50pm Updated: February 14 2022, 9.52pm The prize [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee and Dundee United will welcome Rangers and Celtic to Tayside following a mouth-watering Scottish Cup quarter-final draw. United, beaten semi-finalists last season, will host Ange Postecoglou’s in-form Hoops after seeing off Partick Thistle on Saturday. The Dark Blues secured their progress with a 3-0 victory against Peterhead at Balmoor on Monday evening, with Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan finding the net. Charlie Adam puts Dundee ahead from the spot against Peterhead Their reward is a visit from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers. The other ties in the last eight will see St Mirren travel to Hearts and Motherwell host Hibernian. The games will take place over the weekend of March 12 and 13. 3 Dundee United talking points as Tannadice side book Scottish Cup quarter-final spot with win at Partick Thistle Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee boss James McPake says he would have taken Rangers home draw ahead of Peterhead clash as he hails ‘objective complete’ for his Dark Blues at Balmoor Kevin McDonald can be a ‘Dundee United leader on and off the park’ without the captain’s armband Peterhead 0-3 Dundee: Classy Charlie Adam sends Dark Blues into Scottish Cup quarter-finals ‘We’ve not got their respect as a football club, so we need to earn it as a team’ – Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges Blue Toon to take it to Dundee in Scottish Cup clash