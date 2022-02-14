Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Dundee and Dundee United handed Rangers and Celtic tasks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Dundee and Dundee United handed Rangers and Celtic tasks

By Alan Temple
February 14 2022, 9.50pm Updated: February 14 2022, 9.52pm
The prize
Dundee and Dundee United will welcome Rangers and Celtic to Tayside following a mouth-watering Scottish Cup quarter-final draw.

United, beaten semi-finalists last season, will host Ange Postecoglou’s in-form Hoops after seeing off Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The Dark Blues secured their progress with a 3-0 victory against Peterhead at Balmoor on Monday evening, with Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan finding the net.

Charlie Adam puts Dundee ahead from the spot against Peterhead

Their reward is a visit from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers.

The other ties in the last eight will see St Mirren travel to Hearts and Motherwell host Hibernian.

The games will take place over the weekend of March 12 and 13.

3 Dundee United talking points as Tannadice side book Scottish Cup quarter-final spot with win at Partick Thistle

