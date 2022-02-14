Raith Rovers fans made ‘big statement’ as John McGlynn says Green Brigade absence created ‘very flat’ Celtic Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers fans made ‘big statement’ as John McGlynn says Green Brigade absence created ‘very flat’ Celtic Park

By Alan Temple
February 14 2022, 12.15pm
Celtic's empty singing section on Sunday

John McGlynn believes the boisterous band of travelling Raith Rovers supporters made a ‘big statement’ against Celtic.

Rovers have endured a tumultuous fortnight entirely of their own making following the disastrous signing of David Goodwillie and subsequent U-turn.

Amid an uproarious backlash, McGlynn gave an emotional, candid press conference last week. He apologised for the debacle and asked for the chance to ‘make it right’.

And the Raith fans who made the trip to Glasgow serenaded the experienced coach with several renditions of ‘Super John McGlynn’ throughout the 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat on Sunday.

Of course, the most ardent critics of McGlynn would not have been in attendance, nevertheless it was a vocal sign of backing from those supporters who have accepted the show of contrition.

The Raith Rovers players salute their fans

“It was amazing, wasn’t it? Amazing,” said a blown-away McGlynn. “The Raith fans were magnificent.

“The players appreciate that so much. Myself, the staff and everyone else at the club appreciates it.

“The fans who went through to Glasgow, sang from well before kick-off, through the warm-up and all the way through the game.

“They supported us enormously and I think that’s a big statement from them.”

Absent Brigade

The section of Parkhead which normally hosts the Green Brigade was a ghost town on Sunday due to an ongoing safety investigation.

A probe was launched following a pyrotechnics display during the Hoops’ recent win over Rangers.

McGlynn, formerly a scout at Celtic, added: “On a day the Green Brigade weren’t in their usual place, it was very flat. It wasn’t really noisy at all.

“Celtic like to play in an atmosphere and the atmosphere was flat.

“I think that probably did help us because I think Celtic need that [noise]; it provides an energy.”

Asked whether a gutsy showing in Glasgow can help the club to refocus following the Goodwillie saga, McGlynn said: “I’m hoping so.

“We continued to stay focused on the game because it was such a big game. It was good from that point of view. We knew we had to be focused.

“I think we can come out of this stronger.”

John McGlynn on ‘what if?’ penalty drama as ‘frightening’ Raith Rovers injury crisis worsens against Celtic

