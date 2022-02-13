3 Dundee United talking points as Tannadice side book Scottish Cup quarter-final spot with win at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Dundee United talking points as Tannadice side book Scottish Cup quarter-final spot with win at Partick Thistle

By Ewan Smith
February 13 2022, 10.00pm
Ian Harkes celebrates his winning goal with Ryan Edwards
Ian Harkes celebrates his winning goal with Ryan Edwards

It wasn’t pretty on a Partick Thistle pitch that resembles a boggy marsh but Dundee United dug in to book a Scottish Cup quarter-final spot.

In the space of four days, United have moved fourth in the Scottish Premiership and moved to within 90 minutes of a trip to Hampden.

Back-to-back wins over Motherwell and Partick have lifted the mood at Tannadice and given the fans hope that this COULD be a very exciting season.

Courier Sport was at Firhill on Saturday and here are three talking points from the hard-fought Dundee United win at Partick Thistle:

Dundee United do dirty work to keep it clean at Partick Thistle

Dundee United dug in to claim a win at Partick Thistle

This was never going to be a day for fancy football.

That became clear to Dundee United the minute they set foot on the boggy marsh that is Partick’s pitch.

It was a day to roll the sleeves up and dig out a result.

Credit must go to both sides for making this game a great spectacle.

It was a good old-fashioned Scottish Cup tie and United had to defend bravely to pick up their fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Energetic Ilmari Niskanen

Ilmari Niskanen did the dirty work for United on Saturday

The iconic image of Ilmari Niskanen caked in mud typified the spirit shown by United to win.

Niskanen has really upped his game recently.

The Finland international was the driving force behind the midweek win over Motherwell and he thrived at Firhill.

United have changed their system in recent weeks to go to a back three and Niskanen’s role has changed.

Deployed in an attacking left wing-back role, Niskanen’s lung-busting runs down the flank have been a real feature of the last two games.

He provided an assist for Tony Watt’s goal against Motherwell and posed Partick real problems.

Does Partick Thistle win prove Dundee United are peaking at the right time?

Dundee United were booed off the park by some fans after drawing with ten-man St Johnstone last week.

Fast forward seven days and the United fans were partying in Partick.

Let’s not get carried away. It’s only two wins and United haven’t achieved anything yet.

But both victories were hugely significant.

The win over Motherwell has put United in the fight for a European spot.

And Saturday’s success has put them within touching distance of a trip to Hampden.

United boss Tam Courts said last week his side could be ‘peaking at the right time.’

The Tannadice men had lost six in a row up to mid-January.

But the picture is far more positive now with just one defeat in seven.

They also have one of the meanest defences in the country.

The only time their defence has been breached in 487 minutes of football is a last minute Liel Abada goal for an on-form Celtic.

