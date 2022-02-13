Arbroath ‘have a lot of fish to fry’ says Ian Campbell as attention turns back to the Championship after Scottish Cup defeat to Hibs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath assistant boss Ian ‘Pink’ Campbell says his side’s attention is now fully focused on the Championship after exiting the Scottish Cup to Hibs.

The Lichties went down 3-1 at Gayfield to Shaun Maloney’s side despite Craig Wighton opening the scoring in the opening moments of the game.

Goals from Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet and then Chris Mueller won the tie for the Edinburgh side.

But Pink says the side will have to put the result behind them as they turn their attentions back to the league campaign.

‘Big fish still to fry’

The Lichties lead at the top has been cut to two after Kilmarnock beat Dunfermline yesterday.

Asked whether the game against Hibs could be a taster of what might be to come should they reach the Premiership next season, Pink insisted there was still a long way to go.

“Well, we are where we are,” he said. “We’re focused.

“We’re a hard team to beat, and we have a lot of fish to fry – a lot of big fish to fry – between now and the end of the season.

Thanks to the 4049 supporters who braved the elements today! It wasn’t to be our game but still huge commitment and fight from our team. All the best to Hibernian in the next round and wishing all supporters make it home safely. C’mon the Lichties pic.twitter.com/AWmDKFAugS — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) February 13, 2022

“All our focus is on Queen of the South next week.

“It’s a great place to be, a great team to manage, I’m sure Dick would tell you that.”

On the game itself, Pink felt his side could should have added to their tally early in the second half with Wighton, Scott Stewart and Jack Hamilton seeing efforts saves by Matt Macey.

Although Arbroath took an early lead in the game, the visitors had 18 attempts on goal and enjoyed 60% of possession. The Lichties’ assistant had no complaints over the final result.

“I thought Hibs played well and we are disappointed to go out of the cup,” he said.

“We had gilt-edged chances and we would have had a good chance of winning the game if they hadn’t scored a brilliant goal.

“I liked Hibs, I liked them a lot – they’ve got a lot of pace, a lot of penetration.

“They were better than us.”

Maloney reaction

Meanwhile, Hibs boss Shaun Maloney was pleased with his side’s display after going behind early on.

“It was a big test,” he said. “The conditions weren’t easy. But the mentality was very good from the players.

“They fought, but they also played. So I’m really pleased.

“Arbroath are top of the league below.

“You have to be very wary of these games and there’s a reason it’s on TV.

“With the goal going in so early, the momentum they had made it a very difficult game.

“I’m just really pleased for the players with what they showed today.”