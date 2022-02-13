Arbroath 1-3 Hibs: Lichties do themselves proud but Premiership side too strong for Scottish Cup upset

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s Scottish Cup campaign has come to an end as Hibs fought from a goal down to win on the Angus coast.

Despite the driving rain, a crowd of 4,049 packed into Gayfield and the majority were in raptures in the opening moments of the game.

Craig Wighton pounced from close range to put the Lichties 1-0 up on the sixth minute.

Both sides had a number of chances in an action-packed opening period and Hibs were level thanks to a Demetri Mitchel header on 20 minutes.

The Championship side came out the second half with purpose but looked to tire as the half went on with Kevin Nisbet netting on 71 minutes.

Chris Mueller then ended the tie on 86 minutes tapping in from close range.

One Arbroath change

Dick Campbell made one change to the side that drew 2-2 with Hamilton on Wednesday.

Nicky Low dropped to the bench with the more defensively-minded Liam Henderson taking his place.

Hibs were without right back Paul McGinn due to injury. Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper took his place.

First half

Arbroath got the game off to a perfect start on five minutes through Craig Wighton, silencing the noisy Hibs fans after applying early pressure.

Colin Hamilton swung in a first time cross for the former Hearts attacker at the back post.

Wighton’s header hit the back of Ryan Porteous, luckily the ball landed right at the forward’s feet for him to tap the ball into the net.

The 24-year-old clearly enjoyed his first goal back at the Lichties as he ran towards the Hibs fans with his finger over his lips.

Hibs looked for an immediate response with a couple of corners and Colin Hamilton came to the rescue making a last ditch sliding tackle as Ewan Henderson looked to pull the trigger in the box.

Arbroath could have made it 2-0 moments later with the Hibs players involved in an offside mix-up.

The linesman raised his flag with Wighton ahead of the last defender. The Hibs players stopped but Liam Henderson continued and played the ball into the box.

Thinking play had been stopped, Demetri Mitchell kicked the ball back towards his keeper.

It landed at Jack Hamilton’s feet but he couldn’t make the most of the opportunity handed to him with Matt Macey off his line to stop the danger.

It was a real missed chance for the hosts as Hibs found themselves level shortly after on 19 minutes.

Chris Cadden worked a quick throw in to Lewis Stevenson on the edge of the box. The skipper dinked a cross to the back post for Demetri Mitchell to head in.

Derek Gaston was then involved in the action, making three stops to deny Hibs their second.

Hibs continued to knock at the door and notched up 10 shots in the first half but the referee blew for the break.

Second half

Hibs started the half slightly sluggish with Arbroath enjoying a number of early chances and would have found themselves behind again, if not for keeper Matt Macey.

Within moments of the whistle, the stopper was on hand to lose down Craig Wighton as he ran through on goal.

He was there again to stop shots from Scott Stewart and Jack Hamilton.

Arbroath looked like they were starting to tire as Hibs began to enjoy more of the ball.

The visitors then found themselves in front on 71 minutes with Kevin Nisbet neatly converting past Derek Gaston.

Ewan Henderson played in a ball to Nisbet who took one touch and knocked the ball into the Lichties’ net.

Hibs then looked to see out the tie and made it three late on as Chris Mueller made the most of Chris Hamilton stumbling in the six yard box to gift him the goal.

The Edinburgh side had a couple of glorious chances at the death to add to their tally, but Gaston ensured the score stayed at 1-3.