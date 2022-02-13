Mystery Montrose man hailed a hero after daring cat rescue from 70 meter high building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mystery man has been hailed a hero after dramatically plucking a stranded cat to safety from the top of one of Montrose’s tallest buildings.

Concerns had been growing for the white and ginger moggy, trapped at the top of 70mtr high former flour mill building close to Alfred Street.

The stranded feline had been spotted crying from the window ledge trapped in the dilapidated structure since January 27.

But with seemingly no way down and the building rendered unsafe for animal welfare officers to enter, fears were growing that the cat could soon perish.

Growing concerns for cat’s welfare

However as the situation became increasingly desperate one Montrose local decided it was time to take the matter into his own hands.

Residents watch on aghast as he scaled the building via an access ladder as a daring high-rise rescue got underway on Saturday afternoon.

But concerns soon turned to cheers when the man was witnessed lowering a cat basket with a rope just minutes later.

Speaking to The Courier after the dramatic mercy mission the man, who asked not to be named, admitted the rescue was in fact his second attempt to bring the cat to safety.

Daring rescue

“I’d scaled the building on Friday but I failed to get the cat into a basket, “ he explained.

“The poor thing was just a foot or so away but then disappeared inside the building.

“Because it was so unsafe so I left food and reluctantly had to leave.”

However, frustrated by the lack of progress the mystery rescuer was determined to make a second attempt 24 hours later.

“Initially it was too windy especially give that the building is probably 70 meters high,” he said.

“But as the weather eased I sent up a drone which showed me that the cat was inside the cage I’d left up there.

“From then on there was no stopping me even though I admit it was a bit scary being so high up.

“I probably shouldn’t have even attempted to climb the building but I just felt compelled to give it my best shot.”

With the errant moggy secured the cage was then lowered to safety.

And his brave actions have been applauded by the cat’s owners.

Mystery man hailed a hero

“We’re delighted to have our cat down safe at last and in remarkably good condition considering its ordeal,” said the owner, who asked not to be identified.

“To have someone put their own safety at risk to rescue our cat really is amazing and we cant begin to thank them enough.”

Nikki Broon, organiser of the Montrose Pets Lost and Found Facebook page, also applauded the the audacious rescue hailing the man “a hero”.

She said: “I witnessed the man as he scaled the building amazed at such bravery.

“When we eventually saw the cage being lowered with the cat inside everyone watching was cheering and clapping.

“It was such a relief to see the cat after so long, it was a real hero’s effort.”