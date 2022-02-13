Mystery Montrose man hailed a hero after daring cat rescue from 70 meter high building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Mystery Montrose man hailed a hero after daring cat rescue from 70 meter high building

By Neil Henderson
February 13 2022, 2.35pm
The mystery rescuer was cheered by onlookers after scaling one of Montrose's tallest buildings to save the cat.
The mystery rescuer was cheered by onlookers after scaling one of Montrose's tallest buildings to save the cat.

A mystery man has been hailed a hero after dramatically plucking a stranded cat to safety from the top of one of Montrose’s tallest buildings.

Concerns had been growing for the white and ginger moggy, trapped at the top of 70mtr high former flour mill building close to Alfred Street.

The stranded feline had been spotted crying from the window ledge trapped in the dilapidated structure since January 27.

The stranded feline stuck on top of the former flour mill – one of the tallest buildings in Montrose.

But with seemingly no way down and the building rendered unsafe for animal welfare officers to enter, fears were growing that the cat could soon perish.

Growing concerns for cat’s welfare

However as the situation became increasingly desperate one Montrose local decided it was time to take the matter into his own hands.

A cage and food was left on the rooftop after the first rescue attempt had to be aborted.

Residents watch on aghast as he scaled the building via an access ladder as a daring high-rise rescue got underway on Saturday afternoon.

But concerns soon turned to cheers when the man was witnessed lowering a cat basket with a rope just minutes later.

Speaking to The Courier after the dramatic mercy mission the man, who asked not to be named, admitted the rescue was in fact his second attempt to bring the cat to safety.

Daring rescue

“I’d scaled the building on Friday but I failed to get the cat into a basket, “ he explained.

The errant feline inside the cage before being lowered to safety.

“The poor thing was just a foot or so away but then disappeared inside the building.

“Because it was so unsafe so I left food and reluctantly had to leave.”

However, frustrated by the lack of progress the mystery rescuer was determined to make a second attempt 24 hours later.

“Initially it was too windy especially give that the building is probably 70 meters high,” he said.

“But as the weather eased I sent up a drone which showed me that the cat was inside the cage I’d left up there.

“From then on there was no stopping me even though I admit it was a bit scary being so high up.

“I probably shouldn’t have even attempted to climb the building but I just felt compelled to give it my best shot.”

With the errant moggy secured the cage was then lowered to safety.

And his brave actions have been applauded by the cat’s owners.

Mystery man hailed a hero

“We’re delighted to have our cat down safe at last and in remarkably good condition considering its ordeal,” said the owner, who asked not to be identified.

Lucky to be alive -the rescued cat safely back home and relaxing after its extraordinary ordeal.

“To have someone put their own safety at risk to rescue our cat really is amazing and we cant begin to thank them enough.”

Nikki Broon, organiser of the Montrose Pets Lost and Found Facebook page, also applauded the the audacious rescue hailing the man “a hero”.

She said: “I witnessed the man as he scaled the building amazed at such bravery.

“When we eventually saw the cage being lowered with the cat inside everyone watching was cheering and clapping.

“It was such a relief to see the cat after so long, it was a real hero’s effort.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier