Home News Angus & The Mearns

Watch drone footage of A937 Marykirk repair job after Storm Babet damage

The road near Marykirk Bridge has been closed since part of it was washed away by the River North Esk.

By Graham Brown

This is the latest progress on the major project to reinstate part of the A937 near Marykirk washed away by Storm Babet.

The key route between Montrose and the A90 at Laurencekrk has been shut since the October disaster.

River North Esk floodwater destroyed part of the carriageway leading to Marykirk Bridge.

And the area was the scene of tragedy after the body of an Angus man was recovered in his vehicle four days after the car was swept away.

Aberdeenshire Council began work last month on the massive repair project.

A937 Storm Babet damage neat Marykirk.
The damage left behind by Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Marykirk A937 devastation during Storm Babet.
The A937 has remained closed since October. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It appointed Stonehaven civil engineering firm WM Donald Ltd as the main contractor.

The authority says it is confident the works will be completed by the end of June.

A937 Marykirk being reinstated after Storm Babet.
Storm protection has been built into the replacement A937 near Marykirk. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A937 near Marykirk being repaired after Storm Babet
Contractors are scheduled to complete repairs to the A937 this summer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Contractors say the stretch suffered further damage in flood events which followed Storm Babet.

The rebuild incorporates scour protection to future proof the road from recurring damage during severe storms.

Brechin Storm Babet payout confirmed

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire project comes as Angus considers the future of homes in Brechin left uninhabitable by Babet.

Angus Council has received a £6.9 million interim payout from the Government’s Bellwin scheme for direct damage caused by the storm.

The worst devastation was in the area beside the River South Esk in Brechin.

Angus Council’s SNP administration says it will be raising Brechin’s recovery with newly-appointed First Minister John Swinney.

It came as the ruling group rejected a call from Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott to declare a housing emergency in Angus.

Storm Babet Angus
Storm Babet caused devastation in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

Council housing spokesperson Kenny Braes said the authority remains in close contact with Scotland’s housing minister.

Montrose councillor Mr Braes said Paul McLennan was “well aware of the knock-on effect of Storm Babet on our housing service throughout Angus”.

But the administration voted against Ms Scott’s move for Angus to become the fourth Scottish council to declare a housing emergency.

The area’s strategic housing investment plan suffered a £9m hit in this year’s budget.

