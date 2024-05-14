Watch drone footage of A937 Marykirk repair job after Storm Babet damage

This is the latest progress on the major project to reinstate part of the A937 near Marykirk washed away by Storm Babet.

The key route between Montrose and the A90 at Laurencekrk has been shut since the October disaster.

River North Esk floodwater destroyed part of the carriageway leading to Marykirk Bridge.

And the area was the scene of tragedy after the body of an Angus man was recovered in his vehicle four days after the car was swept away.

Aberdeenshire Council began work last month on the massive repair project.

It appointed Stonehaven civil engineering firm WM Donald Ltd as the main contractor.

The authority says it is confident the works will be completed by the end of June.

Contractors say the stretch suffered further damage in flood events which followed Storm Babet.

The rebuild incorporates scour protection to future proof the road from recurring damage during severe storms.

Brechin Storm Babet payout confirmed

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire project comes as Angus considers the future of homes in Brechin left uninhabitable by Babet.

Angus Council has received a £6.9 million interim payout from the Government’s Bellwin scheme for direct damage caused by the storm.

The worst devastation was in the area beside the River South Esk in Brechin.

Angus Council’s SNP administration says it will be raising Brechin’s recovery with newly-appointed First Minister John Swinney.

It came as the ruling group rejected a call from Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott to declare a housing emergency in Angus.

Council housing spokesperson Kenny Braes said the authority remains in close contact with Scotland’s housing minister.

Montrose councillor Mr Braes said Paul McLennan was “well aware of the knock-on effect of Storm Babet on our housing service throughout Angus”.

But the administration voted against Ms Scott’s move for Angus to become the fourth Scottish council to declare a housing emergency.

The area’s strategic housing investment plan suffered a £9m hit in this year’s budget.