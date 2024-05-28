20 flats plan for former Arbroath council housing office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 flats plan for former Arbroath council housing office

Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library and was previously Angus Council's housing office.

By Graham Brown
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google

Plans to turn former council offices beside Arbroath library into 20 flats have come forward.

Dewar House sits directly next door to the library on Hill Terrace.

For many years it was Angus Council’s housing office in the town.

But the three-storey sandstone property was closed a number of years ago.

It was part of a programme to reduce the number of council buildings across Angus.

And now a planning application has been lodged to return the building to residential use.

The proposal has been submitted by local applicant Mayara Agnes.

Dewar House sits inside Arbroath’s conservation area.

Mix of apartments

Architects A B Roger & Young say the main elevation fronting onto Hill Terrace will be virtually unchanged.

“The buildings has sat empty for an extensive amount of time,” they say.

“The proposed flats will bring life back to the building and prevent it sitting redundant and decaying.

“The building has aready been adapted from a tenement into offices.These proposals see it being converted back into domestic housing.

A planning statement adds: “The building divides well into 20 units, which offer a range of apartments from studio to three-bedroom flats.”

Dewar House in Arbroath could be converted to flats.
The rear of Dewar House in Arbroath. Image: Supplied

The proposal also involves two new three-bedroom semi-detached houses.

Those would be built on land which was an overspill car park behind Dewar House.

On the overall project, the architects say: “We believe the design has been sympathetic to the conservation area and nearby listed buildings.

“In addition (the site) has very strong links with green spaces and the sea, which will be highly beneficial to the occupants’ mental health.”

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

Council considers HQ sale in estates review

Dewar House was one of the early targets in the council estates review.

Since 2015 the council has made £4m of savings as part of the property review.

It has generated £1.3m for the council from the sale of surplus buildings.

And moves are underway to market the authority’s Angus House HQ in Forfar for sale or rent.

Councillors agreed to put the ‘for sale’ sign up at the 17-year-old Orchardbank offices after hearing they are now only 55% occupied since the pandemic.

It costs the council £400,000 a year to run Angus House.

