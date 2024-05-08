Angus House: Why the council is considering selling its half-empty Forfar HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus House: Why the council is considering selling its half-empty Forfar HQ

Home and hybrid working since Covid-19 has left much of Angus House at Orchardbank in Forfar empty.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar.
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Just half of Angus Council’s showpiece Forfar HQ is being used as elected members prepare to decide whether to offload the 17-year-old building.

And officials say the lights and heating have been turned off in parts of the Orchardbank premises to try to slash the £400,000 it costs to run each year.

The rise in home and hybrid working since the Covid-19 pandemic has left Angus House desks empty.

Councillors will be asked on Thursday to agree an 18-month marketing programme for the gateway offices at Orchardbank business park.

It could see some – or all – of Angus House either rented out or sold off.

Estates strategy savings

The council was well down the road of a new estates strategy when Covid struck.

Since 2015 it has made £4m of savings as part of the property review.

And it has brought in £1.3m for the council from the sale of surplus buildings.

Those include the likes of the old Forfar swimming pool.

Others – such as Brechin City Hall – have been taken on by local groups under community asset transfers.

Montrose Town House.
Montrose Town House underwent a £300k renovation in 2022. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But in a report to a meeting of the full council, infrastructure director Graeme Dailly reveals how much headquarters space is not being used.

“Our adaption to new working arrangements has matured during 2023 to a point where only 2,491 square metres are used in Angus House from a total available floor area of 4,518 sq.m,” he says.

The figure is just 55% of the building.

Staff have been consolidated into three areas of the property. It has allowed heating and lighting to be turned off in the unused offices.

Where else does Angus Council operate from?

The council’s corporate back office services, locality hub and democratic functions now operate from nine properties.

That will reduce by one with the closure of Gowanlea in Arbroath

The eight remaining properties are:

  • Bruce House, Arbroath
  • Carnoustie Municipal Building
  • Kinloch Care Centre, Carnoustie
  • Angus House, Forfar
  • County Buildings, Forfar
  • Municipal Building/Town and County Hall, Forfar
  • Former Access Office, Kirriemuir
  • Town House, Montrose

HQ moved from Forfar town centre

Angus House opened in 2007 when the council moved out of the St James House offices they bought from town textile firm Don & Low.

But the Orchardbank flit was dogged by controversy.

A secret deal with a developer for the site of what would become Forfar’s Asda supermarket was blocked by opposition councillors.

The authority was eventually forced to put the offices on the open market and got £1 million more than they originally planned to sell them for.

