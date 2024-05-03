Shock sale of Angus House council headquarters could be on the cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Shock sale of Angus House council headquarters could be on the cards

Angus councillors are to be asked to market the authority's headquarters at Orchardbank in Forfar in a cost-cutting measure.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Council is considering the shock sale of its showpiece Forfar HQ.

The authority wants to cut costs by looking at the future of Angus House at Orchardbank.

And it could mean offices in the building being sub-divided for lease or sale within the next couple of years.

The radical recommendation comes as the authority has found the HQ building with extra space in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Why is the future of Angus House under review?

At a meeting of the full council on Thursday elected members will be asked to give the go-ahead to market the building.

It occupies a landmark site at Orchardbank Business Park beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

The report to councillors sets out how the success of the council’s Agile programme, which provided Angus Council staff with the ability to work at venues outside its offices, has resulted in spare capacity within it.

The council says it could harm opportunities to make significant future financial and carbon savings.

It costs the authority more than £400,000 a year to run Angus House.

Started in 2015, the Agile programme has delivered £3.68million of recurring revenue savings.

It has also brought in £1.33m in property sales.

And the council’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions have been cut by 298 tonnes.

Built two decades ago

Chief executive Kathryn Lindsay said: “Twenty years ago, when the building of Angus House was approved, no one could have foreseen the changes to working practices that technology has enabled and that were further embedded during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

“We are committed to finding the best approach going forward, considering how best to support colleagues in their delivery of services to the public, while promoting the effective utilisation of office space and council resources.

“This marketing exercise will give us important data to inform the ongoing assessment of the potential options for further rationalisation of our estate and in turn support councillors in their decision-making.

If approved, Angus House will be marketed for part lease if sub-divided into smaller suites, full lease, or sale, for a period of up to 18 months.

Ms Lindsay added: “I would like to pay tribute to our staff who have shown incredible flexibility and resilience in their roles.

Angus Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay
Angus Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay. Image: Angus Council

“It is their willingness and ability to move to innovative working practices and find creative ways to maintain effective working relationships within and between teams which now provides us with the opportunity to consider new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and our outgoings, directing more of our limited funds to the service of the people of Angus.”

The Agile programme has seen the council estate shrink by 32 properties.

Those have now either been returned to town common goods, leased out, made subject to a successful community asset transfer or sold off.

