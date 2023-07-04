Brechin City Hall balcony is a cut above after lottery windfall upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City Hall balcony is a cut above after lottery windfall upgrade

Volunteers took over the running of Brechin City Hall in 2016 after Angus Council declared it surplus to requirements.

By Graham Brown
Chairman Ron Stewart (front) and members of BCHug try out the new balcony seating.
Chairman Ron Stewart (front) and members of BCHug try out the new balcony seating. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Brechin City Hall visitors are sitting pretty in the latest upgrade to the historic building.

New balcony seating has been installed after a national lottery helping hand.

The swish seating was unveiled in a weekend opening.

But the hard-working group behind the City Hall success story barely had time to try out the comfy chairs for themselves.

Seat sponsors check out the new balcony seating.
Seat sponsors check out the new balcony seating. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The calendar is packed and Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug) say they are already working on plans to improve the facility even further.

They also hope more volunteers will come on board to lighten the load.

Angus Council vote of confidence

When Angus Council opened the town’s community campus in 2016, there were fears the doors might shut permanently.

But the community group took on the hall and set about restoring it to its former glory.

In February last year, councillors agreed to extend the £1-a-year lease on the building for 25 years.

BCHug has already made a host of improvements including upgrades to the stage, sound, lighting, kitchen and toilets.

They brought back Saturday dances and the City Hall is once again a popular wedding venue.

Brechin City Hall balcony upgrade project
BCHug members (back l to r) Gordon Smith, Ron Stewart, and Peem Milne, (centre) Ali Niven and Liz Smith, (front) Kay Robertson and Med Mahmood try out the new seating. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The summer programme features Scottish and country music.

But it’s been at least 40 years since the balcony seating was improved.

Chairman Ron Stewart hopes the upgrade will see even more bums on seats.

National Lottery community fund cash paid for £10,000 of the upgrade project.

Another £5,000 was raised from an appeal to the Brechin public to sponsor a seat.

Supporters of the scheme were invited along to see their name on the new chairs.

“We are delighted with the results,” said Ron.

“But we have still not reached our target figure so it isn’t too late to purchase one or more seats.

“As for the future, there are a couple of other projects we are considering, money and grants permitting.

“Things are getting busier and busier.

“But the one thing we could do with is more volunteers.

“It’s a small, hard-working group so we would love to hear from anyone who would like to help out.”

