Brechin City Hall balcony is a cut above after lottery windfall upgrade

Brechin City Hall visitors are sitting pretty in the latest upgrade to the historic building.

New balcony seating has been installed after a national lottery helping hand.

The swish seating was unveiled in a weekend opening.

But the hard-working group behind the City Hall success story barely had time to try out the comfy chairs for themselves.

The calendar is packed and Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug) say they are already working on plans to improve the facility even further.

They also hope more volunteers will come on board to lighten the load.

Angus Council vote of confidence

When Angus Council opened the town’s community campus in 2016, there were fears the doors might shut permanently.

But the community group took on the hall and set about restoring it to its former glory.

In February last year, councillors agreed to extend the £1-a-year lease on the building for 25 years.

BCHug has already made a host of improvements including upgrades to the stage, sound, lighting, kitchen and toilets.

They brought back Saturday dances and the City Hall is once again a popular wedding venue.

The summer programme features Scottish and country music.

But it’s been at least 40 years since the balcony seating was improved.

Chairman Ron Stewart hopes the upgrade will see even more bums on seats.

National Lottery community fund cash paid for £10,000 of the upgrade project.

Another £5,000 was raised from an appeal to the Brechin public to sponsor a seat.

Supporters of the scheme were invited along to see their name on the new chairs.

“We are delighted with the results,” said Ron.

“But we have still not reached our target figure so it isn’t too late to purchase one or more seats.

“As for the future, there are a couple of other projects we are considering, money and grants permitting.

“Things are getting busier and busier.

“But the one thing we could do with is more volunteers.

“It’s a small, hard-working group so we would love to hear from anyone who would like to help out.”