Police say abandoned Forfar pool emptied of cannabis farm investigation material

Photographs showing the inside of Forfar's boarded-up swimming baths have emerged after 'urban explorers' got into the building.

By Graham Brown
Images appearing to show the interior of the old pool were posted online. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook
Images appearing to show the interior of the old pool were posted online. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook

Forfar’s old swimming pool was emptied of any material relating to a cannabis farm investigation before intruders got into the building, according to police.

It follows a series of photographs of the abandoned baths, posted by self-styled urban explorers, where a suspected drugs cultivation was uncovered last August.

A number of the images, which cannot be published for legal reasons, appeared to show items linked to the find.

But Police Scotland have now confirmed everything related to their inquiry was taken from the building.

Forfar swimming pool at The Vennel.
Forfar swimming pool was sold for £57,000 after lying empty for years. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

More than 20 images were published on the Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook page at the weekend.

The Forfar post has been widely shared.

And the group wrote: “Disclaimer: This place had long been seen to by police. This is how it was left!”

Sold by council after lying empty since 2017

The old pool at The Vennel was closed in 2017 and finally offloaded by Angus Council for £57,000 last year.

Its new owner is an Edinburgh-based company.

But last August police mounted a raid in the sandstone building which led to the discovery of a suspected cannabis plantation.

Three men subsequently appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court charged with contravening the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 s4(2)(a), regarding the production of controlled drugs.

Their case has yet to come to court.

One of the images from inside the old Forfar pool. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook

Police Scotland said: “The safety and security of any privately-owned building is the responsibility of the owner.

“All materials required by Police Scotland have been removed from these premises.

“Items which are left are no longer viable and have no bearing on any criminal proceedings.

“Officers have liaised with the owner.

They added: “We have not received any calls regarding unauthorised access to the building since August last year.”

Intruder fears

One local councillor said there had been concerns about the building become a magnet for intruders.

Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig said: “After all these years, it’s a great shame such a lovely building is still sitting empty.

“There was a worry the former pool was viewed as fair game for people to break into.

“These photos are further proof of that.

Forfar swimming pool interior
A sign inside the old Forfar baths. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook

“So I’ve been working with council officers and Scottish Water to sort out a few issues which have happened after recent events.

“The police have been in touch with the building’s owners and are satisfied with its security.

“We’re all keeping an eye on it as are the neighbours.”

The building owners, Developments North Country Ltd could not be reached for comment.

Conversation