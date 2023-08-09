Forfar swimming pool raid: Three appear in court

Three men have appeared in court after police raided the former swimming pool in Forfar earlier this week.

Xhafer Furriku, 64, of no fixed abode, Hajri Musa, 38, from Paisley and 20-year-old Gerald Daci from London appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

All faced a single charge of with contravening the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 s4(2)(a), regarding the production of controlled drugs.

None of the men made any plea and all were remanded in custody.

They are expected to appear back in court within the next eight days.

The court case came after police searched the former Angus Council-run swimming pool at The Vennel on Tuesday afternoon.

The force confirmed one officer was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being injured during the raid.

He has since been released.

