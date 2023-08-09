Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne agrees Raith Rovers switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne agrees Raith Rovers switch

Midfielder heading for Stark's Park after four years at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Raith Rovers have won the race to sign Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.

The 30-year-old has been out of favour under Tony Docherty this term and has agreed a season-long loan at Stark’s Park.

Courier Sport revealed Byrne had a number of options to ponder with Dunfermline, Partick Thistle and Inverness also vying for his signature as well as interest from Ireland.

But he’s chosen to ply his trade in Kirkcaldy this season after spending the last four years at Dundee.

Shaun Byrne hoists the Championship trophy after the Dark Blues sealed promotion last season. Image: SNS

Ian Murray’s side have made ambitious moves in the transfer market with the likes of Jack Hamilton, Josh Mullin and Euan Murray all arriving this summer.

Now Rovers have added a player with three Championship promotions to his name – via the play-offs with the Dee and previously at Livingston before playing a part in Dundee’s title triumph last season.

Byrne made his name at Dunfermline before heading to Livi and helping them to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premiership.

The midfielder was offered a route out of Dundee under Gary Bowyer last term but stayed to fight for his place, playing 16 times and coming off the bench in their Championship clincher against Queen’s Park.

This season, however, he is yet to play under new boss Tony Docherty and has been allowed to move on.

Now he’ll be spending the final year of his Dens Park contract on loan at Raith Rovers and is in line to make his debut against Greenock Morton on Saturday.

