Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne agrees Raith Rovers switch

Raith Rovers have won the race to sign Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.

The 30-year-old has been out of favour under Tony Docherty this term and has agreed a season-long loan at Stark’s Park.

Courier Sport revealed Byrne had a number of options to ponder with Dunfermline, Partick Thistle and Inverness also vying for his signature as well as interest from Ireland.

But he’s chosen to ply his trade in Kirkcaldy this season after spending the last four years at Dundee.

Ian Murray’s side have made ambitious moves in the transfer market with the likes of Jack Hamilton, Josh Mullin and Euan Murray all arriving this summer.

Now Rovers have added a player with three Championship promotions to his name – via the play-offs with the Dee and previously at Livingston before playing a part in Dundee’s title triumph last season.

Byrne made his name at Dunfermline before heading to Livi and helping them to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premiership.

We have secured the signature of midfielder Shaun Byrne on loan from Dundee until the end of the season. Shaun will go straight into the squad for Saturday's match versus Greenock Morton. Welcome to our club, Shaun.

The midfielder was offered a route out of Dundee under Gary Bowyer last term but stayed to fight for his place, playing 16 times and coming off the bench in their Championship clincher against Queen’s Park.

This season, however, he is yet to play under new boss Tony Docherty and has been allowed to move on.

Now he’ll be spending the final year of his Dens Park contract on loan at Raith Rovers and is in line to make his debut against Greenock Morton on Saturday.