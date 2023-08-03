EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Shaun Byrne wanted by a host of clubs with Raith Rovers and Dunfermline keen on midfield man

Shaun Byrne is a wanted man.

The experienced midfielder’s lack of game time for Dundee this season has alerted a number of Championship clubs.

Courier Sport understands Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle, Inverness and Dunfermline are among them while there is also interest from Ireland.

Byrne made clear last season that he was prepared to stay and fight for his place at Dundee when he found himself out of the team under Gary Bowyer.

However, new boss Tony Docherty has gone with other options in his central midfield this term and whether Byrne would be content to sit on the sidelines once more remains to be seen.

The 30-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for last Sunday’s Viaplay Cup win over Inverness and was seen training on his own on the Dens Park pitch ahead of the game.

Speaking after the 1-0 win, Docherty said: “I decided to go with the extra attacker on the bench, knowing we needed the goals.

“Shaun was sacrificed for that reason, no other reason.”

However, Byrne is yet to play a single minute under the new Dark Blues gaffer this season.

The former Dunfermline and Livingston man has won promotion from the Championship three times in his career.

He played 11 times as Dundee won the second tier last season but played a more pivotal role in James McPake’s play-off winning side two years earlier.

He also won back-to-back promotions at Livi before moving to Dens Park in 2019.