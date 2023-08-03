EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Shaun Byrne wanted by a host of clubs with Raith Rovers and Dunfermline keen on midfield man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Shaun Byrne wanted by a host of clubs with Raith Rovers and Dunfermline keen on midfield man

The 30-year-old is yet to feature for the Dark Blues this season

By George Cran and Craig Cairns
Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Shaun Byrne is a wanted man.

The experienced midfielder’s lack of game time for Dundee this season has alerted a number of Championship clubs.

Courier Sport understands Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle, Inverness and Dunfermline are among them while there is also interest from Ireland.

Byrne made clear last season that he was prepared to stay and fight for his place at Dundee when he found himself out of the team under Gary Bowyer.

However, new boss Tony Docherty has gone with other options in his central midfield this term and whether Byrne would be content to sit on the sidelines once more remains to be seen.

The 30-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for last Sunday’s Viaplay Cup win over Inverness and was seen training on his own on the Dens Park pitch ahead of the game.

Speaking after the 1-0 win, Docherty said: “I decided to go with the extra attacker on the bench, knowing we needed the goals.

“Shaun was sacrificed for that reason, no other reason.”

Shaun Byrne hoists the Championship trophy after the Dark Blues sealed promotion last season. Image: SNS

However, Byrne is yet to play a single minute under the new Dark Blues gaffer this season.

The former Dunfermline and Livingston man has won promotion from the Championship three times in his career.

He played 11 times as Dundee won the second tier last season but played a more pivotal role in James McPake’s play-off winning side two years earlier.

He also won back-to-back promotions at Livi before moving to Dens Park in 2019.

