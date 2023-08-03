St Johnstone may arrange trial game for Albanian midfielder Ernaldo Krasniqi after brief training spell at McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone may arrange a trial game for Albanian midfielder Ernaldo Krasniqi.

The free agent trained with Steven MacLean’s squad on Tuesday and Wednesday following his release by Huddersfield.

But he has since left McDiarmid Park.

Depending on what happens over the next while, he could be asked back to play in a bounce game.

🚀🚀🚀 Three brilliant finishes from Tom Iorpenda and Ernaldo Krasniqi (2) for the B Team away at Accrington yesterday!#YoungTerriers | #htafc pic.twitter.com/oj5JL9u2Pk — HTAFC Academy (@htafcacademy) March 8, 2023

Saints are stepping up their recruitment drive.

Dimitar Mitov, Luke Jephcott, Sam McClelland and Oludare Olufunwa have signed two-year deals.

And further additions in midfield and attack are expected over the next few weeks.

Krasniqi, 20, failed to make a first team breakthrough with Huddersfield and the defensive midfielder had a short loan spell with Falkirk a couple of years ago.