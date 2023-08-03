St Johnstone confirm Sam McClelland has signed 2-year deal as former Chelsea man aims to hit the ground running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone confirm Sam McClelland has signed 2-year deal as former Chelsea man aims to hit the ground running

The 21-year-old will go straight into Steven MacLean's squad to face Hearts.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
New St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland. Image: Shutters

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Sam McClelland on a two-year deal.

And the Northern Ireland international has set himself three clear goals at McDiarmid Park: “defend, keep clean sheets and get wins”.

The 21-year-old was a big hit on loan with Barrow in England’s League Two, earning a reputation as a physical, combative centre-half.

Manager Steven MacLean is confident he will adapt quickly to life in the Scottish Premiership.

And the ex-Chelsea man is excited by the challenge that begins with Hearts on Saturday.

“I’m so happy to be here and get the deal over the line,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“The manager was the first to make contact with me and I liked what I heard. He made it a really easy sell for me.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to come up to Scotland.

“There’s a real spotlight with so many big games in the Premiership that I’m looking forward to already.

“I’m here to improve myself but also try be a part of successful St Johnstone team.

“I like defending but I also feel I’m comfortable on the ball as well. I’m here to defend, keep clean sheets and get wins for the team.”

