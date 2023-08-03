St Johnstone confirm Sam McClelland has signed 2-year deal as former Chelsea man aims to hit the ground running

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Sam McClelland on a two-year deal.

And the Northern Ireland international has set himself three clear goals at McDiarmid Park: “defend, keep clean sheets and get wins”.

The 21-year-old was a big hit on loan with Barrow in England’s League Two, earning a reputation as a physical, combative centre-half.

Manager Steven MacLean is confident he will adapt quickly to life in the Scottish Premiership.

And the ex-Chelsea man is excited by the challenge that begins with Hearts on Saturday.

“I’m so happy to be here and get the deal over the line,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“The manager was the first to make contact with me and I liked what I heard. He made it a really easy sell for me.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to come up to Scotland.

“There’s a real spotlight with so many big games in the Premiership that I’m looking forward to already.

“I’m here to improve myself but also try be a part of successful St Johnstone team.

“I like defending but I also feel I’m comfortable on the ball as well. I’m here to defend, keep clean sheets and get wins for the team.”