Inside 1850s former Angus school turned £500k home – featuring old canteen and toilet blocks

A former Angus primary school turned £500,000 home has gone on the market – featuring the old canteen and toilet blocks.

The C-listed Dun Primary School near Montrose opened in 1853.

It closed to pupils in 2005 and was bought by its current owners in 2008.

It has since been converted to a five-bedroom home boasting large spaces, amazing countryside views and a blend of Georgian and contemporary features.

Entering through the original school’s front door, the first room you come to is the spacious sitting room with feature wood burner.

The ground floor comprises of a lounge, sitting room, three bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area, office and access to the garage.

Original wooden floors have been retained throughout many of the spaces.

A utility room – formerly the school canteen – is also located on the ground floor.

Two further bedrooms are located on the first floor, as well as access to the loft.

There are three bathrooms throughout the house.

The property boasts a stunning outdoor space filled with wildflowers and a pond, while the remainder of the garden is bordered with mature plants, flowers and fruit trees.

At the back of the property there are also bike shelters and old toilet blocks, offering plenty of storage options.

Located close to House of Dun, the former school is next to the main Montrose to Brechin road – with easy access to the amenities of both towns.

The A90 is also a short drive away.

The house is being marketed by Yopa at offers over £500,000.

