Inside 1850s former Angus school turned £500k home – featuring old canteen and toilet blocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside 1850s former Angus school turned £500k home – featuring old canteen and toilet blocks

The C-listed Dun Primary School near Montrose closed to pupils in 2005.

By Ben MacDonald
The former Dun Primary School building, now a house
The house benefits from amazing countryside views. Image: Yopa

A former Angus primary school turned £500,000 home has gone on the market – featuring the old canteen and toilet blocks.

The C-listed Dun Primary School near Montrose opened in 1853.

It closed to pupils in 2005 and was bought by its current owners in 2008.

It has since been converted to a five-bedroom home boasting large spaces, amazing countryside views and a blend of Georgian and contemporary features.

Entering through the original school’s front door, the first room you come to is the spacious sitting room with feature wood burner.

The spacious sitting room near the front door. Image: Yopa
A lounge is also located on the ground floor. Image: Yopa

The ground floor comprises of a lounge, sitting room, three bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area, office and access to the garage.

Original wooden floors have been retained throughout many of the spaces.

A utility room – formerly the school canteen – is also located on the ground floor.

The utility room is the former school canteen. Image: Yopa
There is plenty of space for entertaining. Image: Yopa
Original wooden floors also feature. Image: Yopa

Two further bedrooms are located on the first floor, as well as access to the loft.

There are three bathrooms throughout the house.

The property boasts a stunning outdoor space filled with wildflowers and a pond, while the remainder of the garden is bordered with mature plants, flowers and fruit trees.

The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Yopa
The rooms retain plenty of character including fireplaces. Image: Yopa
The former school offers plenty of room for work and play. Image: Yopa
The office is connected to the garage on the ground floor. Image: Yopa
One of three bathrooms. Image: Yopa
One of the bedrooms comes with an en-suite bathroom. Image: Yopa
Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Yopa

At the back of the property there are also bike shelters and old toilet blocks, offering plenty of storage options.

Located close to House of Dun, the former school is next to the main Montrose to Brechin road – with easy access to the amenities of both towns.

The A90 is also a short drive away.

The property offers stunning countryside views. Image: Yopa
A spacious garage. Image: Yopa
The house comes with beautiful gardens and original outbuildings. Image: Yopa

The house is being marketed by Yopa at offers over £500,000.

Elsewhere, the cheapest two-bedroom home currently on the market in Angus – located in Arbroath – is set to go under the hammer for as little as £30,000 next month.

More from Property

The outside of the MacDonald Arms
Former Perthshire village pub with six bedrooms goes to auction for £150,000
Outside of cheapest flat in Angus, In Arbroath at 74C Brechin Road
Cheapest two-bedroom house in Angus could be sold for as little as £30k
We've picked 5 of our favourite £400k properties in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £400k houses in Fife, Perthshire, Dundee and Angus
The outside of the two-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry.
Beachfront Broughty Ferry flat has uninterrupted views over the Tay
Kirsty Strickland says the Scottish Government must do more.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: 25% rent hike means I may have to say goodbye to walls…
general view of Stormont and the surrounding garden.
Former Perthshire home of Titanic disaster survivor hits the market
A Leven mansion has hit the market. Image: Knight Frank.
£1.3m Fife mansion with sea views has private entrance to stunning golf course
2 Inzievar House, Oakley, Fife
£300k apartment inside castle-like Fife mansion has 'priest's hole' and 12-acre gardens
The Old Church at Easter Kilmany has been converted into a family home. Image: Rettie.
Inside the Old Church in Kilmany: A stunning conversion project
The front of Strathtay Post Office and shop.
Chance to buy home with post office and shop in heart of Perthshire village