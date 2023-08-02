Cheapest two-bedroom house in Angus could be sold for as little as £30k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheapest two-bedroom house in Angus could be sold for as little as £30k

The Arbroath flat will go to auction in September.

By Andrew Robson
Outside of cheapest flat in Angus, In Arbroath at 74C Brechin Road
The Brechin Road flat starts at £30,000. Image: Auction House Scotland

The cheapest two-bedroom home currently for sale in Angus is going to auction – and could be sold for as little as £30,000.

The flat, on Brechin Road, will be offered for sale in September.

A spokesperson for Auction House Scotland, which is handling the sale, said: “Although in need of a little TLC, the two-bedroom, first-floor flat is being offered for sale at a guide price that is 25% less than its home report value of £40,000, offering one successful buyer the chance to snap up a bargain.”

The flat is currently the cheapest two-bedroom property for sale in Angus, going by listings on the property website Rightmove.

The Kitchen at 74C Brechin Road, in Angus
The kitchen in the property. Image: Auction House Scotland
74C Brechin Road, Living room in Arbroath flat
The lounge Image: Auction House Scotland

The Arbroath flat is described by Auction House Scotland as “an ideal first-time buy for a house-hunter looking for a coastal home in a quieter town location”.

It comprises of a lounge, a modern kitchen with gloss white wall and base units, two bedrooms and a shower room.

Bedroom in cheapest Angus flat
One of the bedrooms in the flat. Image: Auction House Scotland
The cheapest flat in Angus, in Arbroath, Bedroom 2
The second bedroom in the Arbroath property. Image: Auction House Scotland
Shower room at the Arbroath flat.
The shower room. Image: Auction House Scotland
Shower at 74C Brechin Road, Arbroath, Angus
Another view of the shower room. Image: Auction House Scotland

The property has gas central heating, double-glazed windows and a shared garden area to the rear.

Within walking distance of Arbroath town centre, the flat is also just a mile from Victoria Park beach.

The shared rear garden at 73C Brechin Road, Arbroath
The shared rear garden area. Image: Auction house Scotland
Rear of the cheapest home in Angus, Arbroath
You access the shared garden from the rear of the property. Image: Auction house Scotland.
74C Brechin Road flat in Arbroath, from the street
Brechin Road is a short walk from the town centre and Victoria Park beach. Image: Auction House Scotland

The flat will be auctioned at 2pm on September 13 at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow.

Additionally, the auction be live-streamed, allowing interested parties to watch and bid online.

Bidders need to register their interest in advance.

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife, a host of properties are on the market for those with a bigger budget.

