Cheapest two-bedroom house in Angus could be sold for as little as £30k

The cheapest two-bedroom home currently for sale in Angus is going to auction – and could be sold for as little as £30,000.

The flat, on Brechin Road, will be offered for sale in September.

A spokesperson for Auction House Scotland, which is handling the sale, said: “Although in need of a little TLC, the two-bedroom, first-floor flat is being offered for sale at a guide price that is 25% less than its home report value of £40,000, offering one successful buyer the chance to snap up a bargain.”

The flat is currently the cheapest two-bedroom property for sale in Angus, going by listings on the property website Rightmove.

The Arbroath flat is described by Auction House Scotland as “an ideal first-time buy for a house-hunter looking for a coastal home in a quieter town location”.

It comprises of a lounge, a modern kitchen with gloss white wall and base units, two bedrooms and a shower room.

The property has gas central heating, double-glazed windows and a shared garden area to the rear.

Within walking distance of Arbroath town centre, the flat is also just a mile from Victoria Park beach.

The flat will be auctioned at 2pm on September 13 at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow.

Additionally, the auction be live-streamed, allowing interested parties to watch and bid online.

Bidders need to register their interest in advance.

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife, a host of properties are on the market for those with a bigger budget.