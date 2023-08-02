Obituary: Betty Harris of Perth, 101-year-old Bomber Command war veteran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Betty Harris of Perth, 101-year-old Bomber Command war veteran

By Chris Ferguson
Second World War veteran Elizabeth (Betty) Harris, who served with Bomber Command, has died aged 101.

A trained secretary, she was drafted into the Women’s Royal Air Force and posted to Lincolnshire from where many of the heavy bomber flights took off.

Betty qualified as a wireless operator and in later years spoke of the many pilots and aircrew she witnessed taking off but never returning.

Born in Glasgow in 1922, Betty (Armour) moved to Perth at a young age because of her father Fred’s work as a tax inspector.

Growing up in Perth

The family, which included her mother, Ena, and siblings, Leta, James, Ena, twins Fred Albert, and Kathleen, lived at Hawarden Terrace and 95B Dunkeld Road in the city.

She was educated at Craigie Primary, then at Caledonian Road School before she went on to study shorthand, typing and bookkeeping at Ross’s Commercial College.

In the late 1930s, Elizabeth began work at the McIntyre furniture store in George Street, which later became Camerons and is now Gillies.

It was there she first met her future husband, Jimmy Harris, who was involved in soft furnishing sales.

Jimmy and Betty Harris.

They were forced to go their separate ways during the war years but were married in Glasgow in 1950.

They had a spelling living in Prestwick before moving to Glasgow where son, Graeme, was born in 1956.

Jimmy worked for the House of Fraser department store company and was often called upon to furnish some of the grand homes in and around the city and in other parts of Scotland. He also acted as a buyer for the firm.

Mr and Mrs Harris with their son, Graeme.

Betty worked for an offshoot of British Petroleum and then moved to the Clyde Port Authority where she became personal assistant to the managing director.

Jimmy died in 1968 and Elizabeth remained in Glasgow for another two decades before returning to live in the Letham area of Perth then moving to a newer flat in 2003 at Raeburn Court in the city.

Aged 93, Elizabeth went to live at Beechgrove care home in Perth before moving to Parkdale in Auchterarder.

