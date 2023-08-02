Dundee drivers face trial after Perthshire ‘race’ crash tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drivers face trial after Perthshire ‘race’ crash tragedy

Lee Tucker and Joseph Donachie are accused of racing their cars at Spittal of Glenshee before the crash which claimed the life of Reece Tucker.

By Grant McCabe
Reece Tucker, 23, who died in the crash. Image: Supplied.
Reece Tucker, 23, who died in the crash. Image: Supplied.

A pair of drivers from Dundee are accused of racing each other and causing the death of a young man in a crash, which also left two children badly hurt.

Lee Tucker, 33, and Joseph Donachie, 28, are said to have been involved in the crash on the A93 near Spittal of Glenshee in Perthshire on January 3 2021.

The pair each face a charge of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Reece Tucker, 23, from Kirkton in Dundee died at the scene and two children were badly injured.

Children injured in tragedy

Lee Tucker is said to have been driving a BMW in which Reece Tucker was a front seat passenger, with the two youngsters in the back.

Prosecutors claim he drove at excessive speed and was in a “race” against Donachie’s car.

It is said Tucker repeatedly overtook other vehicles when it was unsafe, before losing control of his car.

The indictment states the vehicle left the road before hitting a wall and a post and eventually coming to rest on its roof.

Former Baldragon Academy pupil Reece Tucker is said to have been so severely injured he died at the scene.

The two children were taken by air ambulance to hospital in Glasgow and were described in the charges as having been badly injured.

Trial next year

Donachie faces the same charge.

He is also said to have been involved in the alleged race while speeding, with prosecutors claiming he drove “too closely” behind Lee Tucker’s car.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, where the pair’s lawyers pled not guilty on their behalf.

Lord Clark set a trial due to start in April 2024 in Stirling.

The pair remain on bail in the meantime.

Social media tributes

The Courier reported at the time how the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three vehicles to the scene of the incident.

The Glenshee road was closed from shortly before 4.30 on the Sunday afternoon until about 2am on Monday following the crash.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Mr Tucker.

