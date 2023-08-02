Dundee drivers face trial after Perthshire ‘race’ crash tragedy

A pair of drivers from Dundee are accused of racing each other and causing the death of a young man in a crash, which also left two children badly hurt.

Lee Tucker, 33, and Joseph Donachie, 28, are said to have been involved in the crash on the A93 near Spittal of Glenshee in Perthshire on January 3 2021.

The pair each face a charge of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Reece Tucker, 23, from Kirkton in Dundee died at the scene and two children were badly injured.

Children injured in tragedy

Lee Tucker is said to have been driving a BMW in which Reece Tucker was a front seat passenger, with the two youngsters in the back.

Prosecutors claim he drove at excessive speed and was in a “race” against Donachie’s car.

It is said Tucker repeatedly overtook other vehicles when it was unsafe, before losing control of his car.

The indictment states the vehicle left the road before hitting a wall and a post and eventually coming to rest on its roof.

Former Baldragon Academy pupil Reece Tucker is said to have been so severely injured he died at the scene.

The two children were taken by air ambulance to hospital in Glasgow and were described in the charges as having been badly injured.

Trial next year

Donachie faces the same charge.

He is also said to have been involved in the alleged race while speeding, with prosecutors claiming he drove “too closely” behind Lee Tucker’s car.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, where the pair’s lawyers pled not guilty on their behalf.

Lord Clark set a trial due to start in April 2024 in Stirling.

The pair remain on bail in the meantime.

Social media tributes

The Courier reported at the time how the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three vehicles to the scene of the incident.

The Glenshee road was closed from shortly before 4.30 on the Sunday afternoon until about 2am on Monday following the crash.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Mr Tucker.

