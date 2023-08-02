New owners plan expansion after acquiring Fife nursery

The new owners of a Fife nursery have outlined their plans for expansion after acquiring the business.

Noah’s Ark Children’s Private Nursery Ltd in Lochgelly had been owned by Beverely Wilson since 2004.

The nursery, which provides day care for up to 30 children up to the age of five, had been brought to market to allow Ms Wilson to pursue other business interests.

Following a discreet and confidential sales process handled by Martin Daw and Callum Lancaster at Christie & Co, Noah’s Ark has been acquired by brothers Amir and Saqib Sadiq.

Though they are new to the sector, they possess a familial background in managing nurseries.

Hopes for ‘prolonged success’

Ms Wilson said: “I established the business 19 years ago when I started with two customers and quickly got the nursery to full capacity.

“I’m pleased to be handing the setting over to Amir and Saqib and wish them all the best with their plans.

“I look forward to seeing the nursery continue to grow with prolonged success.”

The new owners said they looked at a number of options before settling on Noah’s Ark.

They acquired the business for an undisclosed sum.

They said: “We explored several nurseries that piqued our interest.

“After engaging in a constructive conversation with Martin, he astutely discerned our specific requirements and recommended we consider Noah’s Ark.

“Upon careful consideration, we found the setting to be highly appealing and consequently made the decision to acquire it.”

New owners’ plans for Noah’s Ark nursery

Noah’s Ark occupies a single-storey, purpose-built property on Auchterderran Road.

The brothers outlined their plans to modernise the nursery and expand to a second floor.

“A primary factor contributing to our contentment with this acquisition is its freehold status, coupled with the opportunity for modernisation and expansion to a second floor, despite already operating at nearly 100% occupancy.

“We firmly believed that we could achieve substantial improvements, and our initial weeks of ownership have proven to be highly promising.’’

Nursery attracted ‘considerable attention’

Callum Lancaster from Christie & Co said the nursery attracted “considerable attention from a diverse pool of prospective buyers”.

He added: “This heightened interest can be attributed to the setting’s advantageous location with excellent commuter links.

“These attributes not only attract potential investors but also resonate strongly with parents seeking quality childcare options.

“A telling example of this appeal can be observed through Beverley’s experiences during the pandemic.

“On two occasions, the setting had to temporarily close due to the pandemic.

“The subsequent reopening witnessed an overwhelming surge in placement requests.

“This further underscores the desirability of Noah’s Ark as a trusted and sought-after facility in the area.”