New owners plan expansion after acquiring Fife nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New owners plan expansion after acquiring Fife nursery

The business has been sold for the first time with its founder now planning to pursue other business interests.

By Gavin Harper
Noah's Ark Private Nursery has been sold. Image: Christie & Co.
Noah's Ark Private Nursery has been sold. Image: Christie & Co.

The new owners of a Fife nursery have outlined their plans for expansion after acquiring the business.

Noah’s Ark Children’s Private Nursery Ltd in Lochgelly had been owned by Beverely Wilson since 2004.

The nursery, which provides day care for up to 30 children up to the age of five, had been brought to market to allow Ms Wilson to pursue other business interests.

Following a discreet and confidential sales process handled by Martin Daw and Callum Lancaster at Christie & Co, Noah’s Ark has been acquired by brothers Amir and Saqib Sadiq.

Though they are new to the sector, they possess a familial background in managing nurseries.

Hopes for ‘prolonged success’

Ms Wilson said: “I established the business 19 years ago when I started with two customers and quickly got the nursery to full capacity.

“I’m pleased to be handing the setting over to Amir and Saqib and wish them all the best with their plans.

“I look forward to seeing the nursery continue to grow with prolonged success.”

The new owners said they looked at a number of options before settling on Noah’s Ark.

They acquired the business for an undisclosed sum.

They said: “We explored several nurseries that piqued our interest.

“After engaging in a constructive conversation with Martin, he astutely discerned our specific requirements and recommended we consider Noah’s Ark.

“Upon careful consideration, we found the setting to be highly appealing and consequently made the decision to acquire it.”

New owners’ plans for Noah’s Ark nursery

Noah’s Ark occupies a single-storey, purpose-built property on Auchterderran Road.

The brothers outlined their plans to modernise the nursery and expand to a second floor.

The new owners of Noah’s Ark Nursery plan to add a second floor to the building. Image: Christie & Co.

“A primary factor contributing to our contentment with this acquisition is its freehold status, coupled with the opportunity for modernisation and expansion to a second floor, despite already operating at nearly 100% occupancy.

“We firmly believed that we could achieve substantial improvements, and our initial weeks of ownership have proven to be highly promising.’’

Nursery attracted ‘considerable attention’

Callum Lancaster from Christie & Co said the nursery attracted “considerable attention from a diverse pool of prospective buyers”.

He added: “This heightened interest can be attributed to the setting’s advantageous location with excellent commuter links.

“These attributes not only attract potential investors but also resonate strongly with parents seeking quality childcare options.

Noah’s Ark Nursery in Lochgelly has been sold Image: Christie & Co.

“A telling example of this appeal can be observed through Beverley’s experiences during the  pandemic.

“On two occasions, the setting had to temporarily close due to the pandemic.

“The subsequent reopening witnessed an overwhelming surge in placement requests.

“This further underscores the desirability of Noah’s Ark as a trusted and sought-after facility in the area.”

More from Business

The Prime Minister made it his Government’s top priority to halve inflation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rishi Sunak believes ‘light at end of the tunnel’ on inflation
Haleon has improved its revenue forecasts (Haleon/PA)
Sensodyne maker Haleon improves sales guidance after price hikes
Defence giant BAE Systems has upped its full year earnings outlook after notching up a new record for orders as the war in Ukraine drives military spending higher (PA)
BAE Systems hikes full-year outlook on military spending boost
Virgin Money has revealed its increased its bad debts provisions to nearly £550m after a rise in borrowers falling behind with credit card payments (PA)
Virgin Money sees mortgage lending fall and credit card arrears rise
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it has seen the housing market impacted by further increases in mortgage rates after interest rate hikes (Rui Vieira/PA)
Taylor Wimpey warns jumps in mortgage rates weakened housing market
Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee on Sunday July 30, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors. Image: Ted Brocklebank
St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding
The work of InGAME has been hailed as 'ground-breaking'. Image: Abertay University.
Innovative games project to create more than 100 Tayside and Fife jobs
Many households are continuing to struggle despite the warmer weather that should lead to lower energy bills (PA)
Number of households missing essential payments ‘is back to winter levels’
Product safety laws are to be modernised to better protect customers when shopping online and buying products such as smart devices (Yui Mok/PA)
Product safety laws face modernisation to better protect online shoppers
European stocks lagged on Tuesday as the UK and Germany’s manufacturing sector slumped (Rui Vieira/PA)
European stocks lag amid manufacturing sector slump