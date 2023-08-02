Dunfermline offer contract to St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon

Dunfermline could deal in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon ahead of this weekend’s Championship kick-off.

The Pars are closing in on the three-time cup winner and Canadian international, according to the Daily Record.

Courier Sport understands there is a deal on the table for Wotherspoon and the ball is in the 33-year-old’s court.

If Wotherspoon signs for Dunfermline he would become James McPake’s fifth summer signing and will be reunited with former Saints team-mate Michael O’Halloran who joined the club earlier in the month.

He will also link up once more with Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay, who lifted the 2014 Scottish Cup as St Johnstone captain.

The Pars sit top of Viaplay Cup Group F after playing two matches and this Saturday they will host top seeds Kilmarnock.

Wotherspoon is a free agent after leaving St Johnstone this summer and recently took part in the Gold Cup with Canada.