Angus planners give green light to rural hideaway in former reservoir pump house

The old building at disused Framedrum reservoir near Brechin will become a one-bedroom home.

By Graham Brown
How the Framedrum house will look. Image: Allan Carfield Architects
How the Framedrum house will look. Image: Allan Carfield Architects

A bid to turn an old reservoir pump station into a dream rural home has received the go ahead from Angus planners.

Framedrum sits off the beaten track near Pitkennedy, a few miles south of Brechin.

But the reservoir and pump house have been unused for decades.

Now, Fife man Nathan Cunningham has won approval for the one-bedroom hideaway.

Disused for years

Agents say there is little historic background to the reservoir.

It doesn’t appear on an Ordnance Survey map dating back to 1908.

But Framedrum is mentioned as having a mains water connection in the late 1950s.

The old pump house is described as being ‘simple and modest’.

Framedrum reservoir house plan.
A design impression of the planned home. Image: Allan Carfield Architects

And while the building remains solid, it will need extended to turn it into a modern house.

The site offers expansive views to the south and is backed by woodland to the north.

A track from the former Pitkennedy Primary School gives access to the site.

Agents say: “The proposal therefore is to extend the existing pump house to provide the adequate accommodation.

“This has been achieved by additions of a gable end projection and new replacement roof structure.

Framedrum reservoir house application.
The new house will enjoy spectacular views. Image: Allan Carfield Architects

“To limit the overdevelopment of the original building footprint, the client brief has been compromised to include only for one bedroom.

“Overall, all proposed works are smaller than the existing building footprint.”

The design and scale follows that of a traditional Scottish single-storey long house.

Angus Council planning officials approved the application under delegated powers.

