Dundee and VAR: How it will work at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee and VAR: How it will work at Dens Park

The Dark Blues return to Premiership football this weekend where they will get their first taste of VAR.

By George Cran
VAR
VAR will be in use for the second Premiership season. Image: SNS

There will be a Dens Park debut this Saturday when Premiership football returns.

It won’t be wearing dark blue or claret and amber, however.

Instead it will be Dundee’s very first game with VAR in use as they face Motherwell on home turf.

Modern technology has arrived in an old stadium steeped in tradition.

But what can Dees expect from their first experience of the Video Assistant Referee?

Referee John Beaton using VAR at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Referee John Beaton using VAR at St Mirren. Image: SNS

What is VAR?

Every Premiership fixture will have a VAR official, a referee constantly monitoring the game via a number of screens and slow motion replays to assist the on-field referee.

It can intervene only when the VAR thinks a clear and obvious error has been made on the pitch and only relating to straight red cards, penalties and goals.

When offside is involved, the linesman will delay raising the flag until after the phase of play ends. If a goal is scored, virtual offside technology will place lines on the pitch to determine whether the attacking team was offside or not.

VAR at Dundee

Sunday’s Viaplay Cup match was used as a test event to smooth out any wrinkles in the installation of the technology and to make sure everything is ready for this Saturday.

Eagled-eyed fans at Dens Park will have spotted the VAR staff working behind the dugouts ahead of the clash with Inverness.

Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.

The TV screen for the on-field referee to review any incidents will be situated at the advertising hoardings behind the two dugouts.

Dundee have appointed three VAR co-ordinators to oversee the equipment, they will work games on a rotational basis and communicate with the fourth official and VAR team at Clydesdale House.

The crowd will be notified of any review through the tannoy system at Dens Park with no screens in place at the ground.

‘Exciting’

Dundee general manager Greg Fenton spoke to Courier Sport about the introduction of VAR at Dens Park.

He said: “VAR has been installed at Dens over the close season, hence we didn’t have many home games.

“A lot of work, a lot of infrastructure put in by the league.

Dundee general manager Greg Fenton.
Dundee general manager Greg Fenton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It is exciting. Hopefully there won’t be any teething issues and I’ve been assured there won’t be.

“With the money spent by the league on VAR I don’t think there will be.

“We have had the referees coming to Gardyne (the club’s training ground) to speak to all the players and coaching staff to go over what has changed from last season’s VAR.

“There are some differences.

“But we’re ready to go live against Motherwell.”

More from Dundee FC

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson could be heading to Dundee.
Dundee agree fee with St Mirren to buy goalkeeper Trevor Carson
Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's No 9: Amadou Bakayoko under the microscope as key stat reveals reason behind…
Dundee celebrate against Dumbarton. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Will Dundee's X-factor bring boom or bust this season?
Steven MacLean, Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty are about to lead their teams into a new league season.
PODCAST: Season preview - how well equipped are St Johnstone, Dundee and United for…
Dundee take on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park
Dundee derby date confirmed and Dunfermline make key decision as Reserve League and Cup…
Bakayoko played under Duncan Ferguson last season at Forest Green. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko reveals message from old boss Duncan Ferguson and says Tony Docherty approach…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty urges Dundee to be more 'front foot' in Premiership as he explains…
Zach Robinson
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating Inverness win - missed chances, Amadou Bakayoko, sub…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
'Gutted' Dundee boss Tony Docherty points to Airdrie penalty call as Dark Blues crash…
Zach Robinson celebrates the opening goal. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT: Dark Blues defeat Caley Thistle but crash out of the…