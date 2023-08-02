Dundee and VAR: How it will work at Dens Park

There will be a Dens Park debut this Saturday when Premiership football returns.

It won’t be wearing dark blue or claret and amber, however.

Instead it will be Dundee’s very first game with VAR in use as they face Motherwell on home turf.

Modern technology has arrived in an old stadium steeped in tradition.

But what can Dees expect from their first experience of the Video Assistant Referee?

What is VAR?

Every Premiership fixture will have a VAR official, a referee constantly monitoring the game via a number of screens and slow motion replays to assist the on-field referee.

It can intervene only when the VAR thinks a clear and obvious error has been made on the pitch and only relating to straight red cards, penalties and goals.

When offside is involved, the linesman will delay raising the flag until after the phase of play ends. If a goal is scored, virtual offside technology will place lines on the pitch to determine whether the attacking team was offside or not.

VAR at Dundee

Sunday’s Viaplay Cup match was used as a test event to smooth out any wrinkles in the installation of the technology and to make sure everything is ready for this Saturday.

Eagled-eyed fans at Dens Park will have spotted the VAR staff working behind the dugouts ahead of the clash with Inverness.

The TV screen for the on-field referee to review any incidents will be situated at the advertising hoardings behind the two dugouts.

Dundee have appointed three VAR co-ordinators to oversee the equipment, they will work games on a rotational basis and communicate with the fourth official and VAR team at Clydesdale House.

The crowd will be notified of any review through the tannoy system at Dens Park with no screens in place at the ground.

‘Exciting’

Dundee general manager Greg Fenton spoke to Courier Sport about the introduction of VAR at Dens Park.

He said: “VAR has been installed at Dens over the close season, hence we didn’t have many home games.

“A lot of work, a lot of infrastructure put in by the league.

“It is exciting. Hopefully there won’t be any teething issues and I’ve been assured there won’t be.

“With the money spent by the league on VAR I don’t think there will be.

“We have had the referees coming to Gardyne (the club’s training ground) to speak to all the players and coaching staff to go over what has changed from last season’s VAR.

“There are some differences.

“But we’re ready to go live against Motherwell.”