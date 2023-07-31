4 Dundee talking points from frustrating Inverness win – missed chances, Amadou Bakayoko, sub impact and Shaun Byrne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating Inverness win – missed chances, Amadou Bakayoko, sub impact and Shaun Byrne

The Dark Blues headed out of the Viaplay Cup despite beating Caley Thistle at Dens Park.

Zach Robinson
Dundee were left disappointed against Inverness, despite Zach Robinson's winning goal. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee won. But head out of the competition.

It’s a strange combination but the nature of group stage football.

The Dark Blues can feel hard done by – before this season only three teams have gone out with nine points since the tournament was rejigged in 2016.

Hamilton and Forfar also share Dundee’s fate this time around.

For some reason this year the margins were tighter than usual.

But Dundee had the opportunity to squeeze through into the final 16 regardless.

So what did we learn from the 1-0 win over Inverness?

Owen Beck takes on Inverness. Image: SNS
Chances

In each of their four Viaplay Cup matches this term, Dundee came away with the feeling they should have scored more goals.

Even in the 1-0 reverse at Airdrie despite not playing well that day. They passed up the opportunity from the spot and it proved critical.

Lots and lots of opportunities were passed up against Bonnyrigg Rose, the same against Dumbarton in midweek.

And the chances were there against Caley Thistle too. Though, they also had Jon McCracken saves and some wayward Inverness finishing to thank for keeping it to nil.

Go back earlier to pre-season and the theme was developing – plenty of decent play but lacking the killer touch.

Amadou Bakayoko

Can their new No 9 change all that?

On his first showing, though relatively brief, the signs are positive.

Despite only arriving to train with his new team-mates at the tail end of last week, the Sierra Leone international slotted in pretty seamlessly.

The 27-year-old looks like he can play the classic targetman role but his touch was good and he can run as well.

Amadou Bakayoko impressed on debut. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
He had one fierce effort tipped over well by Mark Ridgers not long after coming on which showed he’s got a strike on him, too.

If this was him rusty and not up to speed, then the early signs suggest Dundee have got themselves a serious No 9.

Add that to Zach Robinson who did find the net – his third in three games this season – and looks ready to take on the Premiership.

And Diego Pineda who brings a busyness to the front line as well as Zak Rudden who also brings work-rate and has looked sharp.

Suddenly Tony Docherty has a number of options to choose from.

Subs

A big positive for the Dark Blues was the impact substitutes made on the second half.

The first 45 was OK but lacked a spark.

The emergence of Bakayoko and Lyall Cameron at the break lifted things, though.

Scott Tiffoney battles with Keith Bray. Image: SNS
It was maybe a case of the formation not suiting Scott Tiffoney so well, most of his good work over the past year has come from out wide.

Cameron is more naturally suited to the No 10 slot and made a difference.

The spark they needed, however, came from Luke McCowan.

He came on in the unfamiliar right wing-back slot, a straight swap for Josh Mulligan.

It was an attacking switch from Docherty but goals were needed.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
And almost immediately one came. Within two minutes McCowan had the ball in the area and worked himself a yard of space.

His blocked effort fell for Robinson to head home.

McCowan also dragged an effort wide late on but the required extra goal wouldn’t come.

Shaun Byrne

With 11 signings now in the building, Dundee’s squad is filling out.

Dundee's Shaun Byrne. Image: SNS
So much so that they had more fit players than there were spaces on the bench.

Left out was experienced midfielder Shaun Byrne, who did some training at Dens Park on his own ahead of the game.

Asked after the match, Docherty said it was to get an extra attacker on the bench with goals needed.

Malachi Boateng, meanwhile, is ahead of him in the pecking order for that sitting midfield role.

Once again there is a question raised over Byrne’s future in dark blue.

