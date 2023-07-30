Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT: Dark Blues defeat Caley Thistle but crash out of the Viaplay Cup

Dundee fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Viaplay Cup despite a 1-0 home win over Inverness.

Zach Robinson’s goal split the sides at a sun-drenched Dens Park but the Dark Blues were one-goal shy of joining the sides in the last 16.

Pre-match the Dark Blues knew exactly what they needed to do – a two-goal victory would see them qualify for the knockout stages.

And the started off with purpose with Diego Pineda going closest in the early stages, clipping the bar with a close-range effort.

The visitors, though, had the better of the openings in the first 45. Jon McCracken was the only change in Dundee’s starting line-up and he was on hand to deny Billy Mckay the opening goal.

Nathan Shaw also curled an effort just wide of the far post.

Changes

The half-time break saw Tony Docherty look to his bench to make a double change. Amadou Bakayoko was on to make his debut alongside Lyall Cameron with Pineda and Scott Tiffoney making way.

That brought an attacking spark but Caley Thistle also looked dangerous with Mckay and Austin Samuels going close.

Bakayoko, though, was denied an instant impact as Mark Ridgers pulled off a top save to push the striker’s fierce effort over the bar.

That's one for @DundeeFC, and now they need a second! 👀 Zach Robinson breaks the deadlock 🔵 pic.twitter.com/E1j8m8fmpZ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 30, 2023

Luke McCowan would be next off the bench and within moments he brought about the opening goal.

His effort was blocked and spun up in the air for Robinson to head goalwards. Ridgers clawed it out but referee John Beaton signalled it had crossed the line.

As time wore on Dundee were going all out for the goal they needed – but Caley Thistle remained a threat and McCracken was required to deny Samuels on 78 minutes.

Five minutes later McCowan dragged a right-foot effort just wide of the far post to the anguish of the home support.

A frantic end saw chances at both ends and a Dundee penalty shout.

But that second goal wouldn’t come and it is Raith Rovers who progress alongside Stirling Albion and Greenock Morton as the three best runners-up.

Dundee: McCracken 7, Portales 6, Shaughnessy 7, Ashcroft 7, Beck 6, Mulligan 6 (McCowan 58, 7), Boateng 7, McGhee 6 (Robertson 76, 6), Tiffoney 6 (Cameron 46, 6), Robinson 7, Pineda 6 (Bakayoko 46, 7).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Rudden, Anderson, Wilkie.

Star man: Zach Robinson

Attendance: 2,337