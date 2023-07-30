Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT: Dark Blues defeat Caley Thistle but crash out of the Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT: Dark Blues defeat Caley Thistle but crash out of the Viaplay Cup

Tony Docherty's side agonisingly fell one goal short of booking a place in the final 16 of the League Cup.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson celebrates the opening goal. Image: SNS
Dundee fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Viaplay Cup despite a 1-0 home win over Inverness.

Zach Robinson’s goal split the sides at a sun-drenched Dens Park but the Dark Blues were one-goal shy of joining the sides in the last 16.

Pre-match the Dark Blues knew exactly what they needed to do – a two-goal victory would see them qualify for the knockout stages.

And the started off with purpose with Diego Pineda going closest in the early stages, clipping the bar with a close-range effort.

Scott Tiffoney battles with Keith Bray. Image: SNS
The visitors, though, had the better of the openings in the first 45. Jon McCracken was the only change in Dundee’s starting line-up and he was on hand to deny Billy Mckay the opening goal.

Nathan Shaw also curled an effort just wide of the far post.

Changes

The half-time break saw Tony Docherty look to his bench to make a double change. Amadou Bakayoko was on to make his debut alongside Lyall Cameron with Pineda and Scott Tiffoney making way.

That brought an attacking spark but Caley Thistle also looked dangerous with Mckay and Austin Samuels going close.

Bakayoko, though, was denied an instant impact as Mark Ridgers pulled off a top save to push the striker’s fierce effort over the bar.

Luke McCowan would be next off the bench and within moments he brought about the opening goal.

His effort was blocked and spun up in the air for Robinson to head goalwards. Ridgers clawed it out but referee John Beaton signalled it had crossed the line.

As time wore on Dundee were going all out for the goal they needed – but Caley Thistle remained a threat and McCracken was required to deny Samuels on 78 minutes.

Five minutes later McCowan dragged a right-foot effort just wide of the far post to the anguish of the home support.

Amadou Bakayoko
Amadou Bakayoko impressed on debut for Dundee. Image: SNS.

A frantic end saw chances at both ends and a Dundee penalty shout.

But that second goal wouldn’t come and it is Raith Rovers who progress alongside Stirling Albion and Greenock Morton as the three best runners-up.

Dundee: McCracken 7, Portales 6, Shaughnessy 7, Ashcroft 7, Beck 6, Mulligan 6 (McCowan 58, 7), Boateng 7, McGhee 6 (Robertson 76, 6), Tiffoney 6 (Cameron 46, 6), Robinson 7, Pineda 6 (Bakayoko 46, 7).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Rudden, Anderson, Wilkie.

Star man: Zach Robinson

Attendance: 2,337

