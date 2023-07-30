Fife SNP MSP David Torrance apologises after liking ‘nakedly racist’ tweet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife SNP MSP David Torrance apologises after liking ‘nakedly racist’ tweet

The Kirkcaldy MSP claimed he accidentally liked the image mocking up Tory Home Secretary Suella Braverman with white face paint.

By Justin Bowie
Fife SNP MSP David Torrance. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Kirkcaldy SNP MSP David Torrance has said sorry after he liked a “nakedly racist” post on Twitter aimed at Tory Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The Fife nationalist claimed he accidentally liked the image mocking up Ms Braverman – who is from a minority background – with white face paint.

The tweet, shared by an SNP supporter, reads: “I will follow anyone back who detests this woman.”

Scottish Tory MSP Pam Gosal slated Mr Torrance for “apparently endorsing” the photo and demanded he say sorry.

Tory Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

She said: “It’s nakedly racist.

“What sort of message does this send out to women from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds who are thinking about getting into politics?

“It’s expected we have healthy debates in our democracy, but that must always be conducted with civility and mutual respect.

“There is nothing healthy about this race-baiting trash.”

In a statement, Mr Torrance said: “This tweet was liked accidentally and has since been unliked.

“I apologise unreservedly for any offence this may have caused.”

Home Secretary Ms Braverman’s parents are both of Indian origin, and emigrated to the UK from Mauritius and Kenya respectively in the 1960s.

Rwanda controversy

She has been responsible for overseeing her party’s controversial attempts to deport migrants arriving in Britain to Rwanda for processing.

In June, the policy was dealt a major blow when a top UK Government deemed it unlawful.

At the time, the SNP claimed Ms Braverman was actually “delighted” with the ruling since it gives her party a chance to have a fight with the courts.

SNP MSP Mr Torrance has served in Holyrood since he was first elected by locals in Kirkcaldy at the 2011 election.

Before entering the Scottish Parliament he had been a councillor for the nationalists in Fife for more than a decade.