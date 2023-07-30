Raith Rovers draw Hibs in last-16 of Viaplay Cup after Dundee fall short

Raith Rovers will face an away trip to Hibs in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

Ian Murray’s side went through as the third of three best runners-up from the group stage but only after Dundee fell one goal short of over-taking them.

The Dark Blues needed a two-goal win at home to Inverness Caley Thistle but could only manage a 1-0 success.

That left them level with Rovers on points and goal difference but goals scored separated the sides.

In the end Lewis Vaughan’s late penalty winner at Annan booked progress for his side and they’ll head to Hibs on the weekend of August 19/20.

Draw in full

Hibs v Raith Rovers

Stirling Albion v Aberdeen

Airdrieonians v Ross County

St Mirren v Motherwell

Rangers v Greenock Morton

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Hearts v Partick Thistle

Livingston v Ayr United