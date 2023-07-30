Raith Rovers draw Hibs in last-16 of Viaplay Cup after Dundee fall short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers draw Hibs in last-16 of Viaplay Cup after Dundee fall short

Ian Murray will head to Easter Road to take on his former side.

By George Cran
Dylan Easton equalised for Raith Rovers in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton equalised for Raith Rovers in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers will face an away trip to Hibs in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

Ian Murray’s side went through as the third of three best runners-up from the group stage but only after Dundee fell one goal short of over-taking them.

The Dark Blues needed a two-goal win at home to Inverness Caley Thistle but could only manage a 1-0 success.

That left them level with Rovers on points and goal difference but goals scored separated the sides.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

In the end Lewis Vaughan’s late penalty winner at Annan booked progress for his side and they’ll head to Hibs on the weekend of August 19/20.

Draw in full

Hibs v Raith Rovers

Stirling Albion v Aberdeen

Airdrieonians v Ross County

St Mirren v Motherwell

Rangers v Greenock Morton

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Hearts v Partick Thistle

Livingston v Ayr United

