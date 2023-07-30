Football Raith Rovers draw Hibs in last-16 of Viaplay Cup after Dundee fall short Ian Murray will head to Easter Road to take on his former side. By George Cran July 30 2023, 5.27pm Share Raith Rovers draw Hibs in last-16 of Viaplay Cup after Dundee fall short Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4599454/raith-rovers-draw-hibs-in-last-16-of-viaplay-cup-after-dundee-fall-short/ Copy Link Dylan Easton equalised for Raith Rovers in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS. Raith Rovers will face an away trip to Hibs in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup. Ian Murray’s side went through as the third of three best runners-up from the group stage but only after Dundee fell one goal short of over-taking them. The Dark Blues needed a two-goal win at home to Inverness Caley Thistle but could only manage a 1-0 success. That left them level with Rovers on points and goal difference but goals scored separated the sides. Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS. In the end Lewis Vaughan’s late penalty winner at Annan booked progress for his side and they’ll head to Hibs on the weekend of August 19/20. Draw in full Hibs v Raith Rovers Stirling Albion v Aberdeen Airdrieonians v Ross County St Mirren v Motherwell Rangers v Greenock Morton Kilmarnock v Celtic Hearts v Partick Thistle Livingston v Ayr United Your Second Round #ViaplayCup draw! 🏆 What's your pick for standout tie of the round? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rWf0H3GYxf — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 30, 2023